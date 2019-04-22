Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: 5 things you need to know

The mid-range smartphone space In India is seeing a lot of action with phones like Realme 3 Pro pushing both price and technology boundaries. Realme 3 pro takes on recently launched Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro and is an upgraded variant of the Realme 3 smartphone which was launched in India only last month. Realme 3 Pro has been leaked several times and some of the details are already known. The phone features a full-HD+ display, a 48MP rear camera, powerful mid-range Snapdragon 710 chipset and much more.

Lets take a look at five things that makes Realme 3 Pro a better choice than Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Processor: Realme 3 Pro runs on a 2.2 Ghz Snapdragon 710 AIE processor and comes with 6GB of RAM. In comparison, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's less powerful Snapdragon 675 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM.

Camera: Realme 3 Pro comes with an Ultra HD mode that will allow users to take 64-megapixel photos. Redmi Note 7 Pro only manages to click 48-megapixel shots. There is also a 16+5MP Dual rear camera with Sony IMX 519 flagship grade sensor. Realme 3 Pro owners will also be able to record 960fps Super Slo-mo videos. There is also a 25MP AI selfie camera.

Gaming: Fortnite and PUBG are some of the most popular and graphic intensive games and Realme 3 Pro will be able to handle them without any problems owing to the Hyperboost feature that will ensure perfect gaming performance and user experience. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro has also promised that it will soon bring an update to support Fortnite.

Bigger battery: Realme 3 Pro comes with a 4045 mAh battery, which is slightly bigger than Redmi Note 7 Pro's battery (4,000 mAh). Realme 3 Pro also comes with VOOC 3.0 and a 20W VOOC charger in the box.

Colours and variants: Realme 3 Pro is available in three colour combinations, namely Nitro Blue, Lightning Purple and Carbon Grey. On the other hand, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is available in only two gradient colours - Nebula red and Neptune blue. However, 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage model and 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of both Realme 3 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro are priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively.

The first sale of Realme 3 Pro will on 29th April on Flipkart and http://realme.com/in.

