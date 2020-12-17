Twitter removes Quote Tweet prompt after decrease in sharing

Highlights Twitter on Wednesday announced that it would now let users retweet the way they did before.

Twitter will remove the Quote Tweet prompt from the Retweet menu.

Earlier in May, Twitter officially rolled out the Retweets with comments feature for its users.

Twitter on Wednesday announced that it would now let users retweet the way they did before. This means that Twitter will remove the Quote Tweet prompt from the Retweet menu. As per the changes made in August, Twitter users were met with two options including retweet and quote tweet whenever they pressed the retweet button. However, now the company is going back to the basics.

Announcing the changes, Twitter posted a series of tweets from its official platform that read, "After learning from this product experience, we're sharing an update: today Retweet functionality will be returning to the way it was before. Our goal with prompting QTs (instead of Retweets) was to encourage more thoughtful amplification. We don't believe that this happened, in practice. The use of Quote Tweets increased, but 45% of them included single-word affirmations and 70% had less than 25 characters."

"The increase in Quote Tweets was also offset by an overall 20% decrease in sharing through both Retweets and Quote Tweets. Considering this, we'll no longer prompt Quote Tweets from the Retweet icon. We'll continue to focus on encouraging more thoughtful amplification. We believe this requires multiple solutionssome of which may be more effective than others. For example, we know that prompting you to read articles leads to more informed sharing," another tweet read.

As per the new layout, a user can also see the number of times his tweet was quoted. For instance, if it shows that a tweet has been quoted 2.5k times it means that it was shared for over 2000 thousand times along with comments. There is a separate section for tweets that have been simply retweeted without any comments. It can be seen alongside the number of likes, the number of retweets, and the number of comments.

Earlier in May, Twitter officially rolled out the "Retweets with comments" feature for its users. The feature by Twitter allows users to see how many people have retweeted their posts with comments and how many have done that without comments. When you tap on the Retweet written under your tweet, you will find a new window that would allow you to see the tweets with or without comments. This feature would make it easier for you to reply to the person who has retweeted your tweet with a comment if you wish to. This can be done without searching the tweets or using @ to reply to a person.