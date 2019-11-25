Aadhaar app update: UIDAI rolls out new features; users can lock biometrics, create virtual ID

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently launched a new update to its mAadhaar app for iOS and Android users. This new update enables all the Aadhar cardholders to access their Aadhar ID details on a single-window for all Aadhar related online services on their smartphones.

UIDAI, in a tweet, said, "Uninstall any previously installed versions of the mAadhaar app from your mobile. Download and install the New mAadhaar App."

The latest version of mAadhaar app has two major sections -- first is Aadhaar Services Dashboard. The second section 'My Aadhaar Section' serves as a personalised space for users and allows them to add profiles for any selected Aadhaar holder on the app.

The #NewmAadhaarApp has two major sections: Aadhaar Services Dashboard - Single window for all Aadhaar online services applicable to any Aadhaar holder My Aadhaar Section - Personalised space for the Aadhaar profiles you add on your App for the selected profile. pic.twitter.com/kK3W3T9boY - Aadhaar (@UIDAI) November 20, 2019

The updated mobile app makes it easier for cardholders to carry their 12-digit unique identity number in a digital form. The new app provides important personal information like -- Name, Gender, Photograph, Date of Birth and Address on a smartphone and is available for download on both Android's App Store and IOS' Play Store.

Additionally, the government is also encouraging the use of this digital mAadhaar app for availing all Aadhaar-based services. With the newly updated app, Aadhaar cardholders can easily lock or unlock their biometrics identification services at any time. Moreover, the app can also be used for getting the OTP directly from the app. However, the OTP will only be valid for 30 seconds.

The new mAadhar, after the latest update, has features like sharing Aadhar details with the others. Users can also get a new Aadhar card directly from the app and check Aadhar authentication history.

The new mAadhar app shares your Aadhar details through a QR code (virtual ID), which is generated for a limited time. Additionally, to get a new Aadhar card printed from the mAadhar app, under the 'Order Aadhar Print' option, one has to provide required Aadhar details for verification process and make a payment. The new Aadhar card will be delivered to the user's address.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

