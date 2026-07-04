'Alpha' box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt-led film becomes YRF Spyverse's lowest opener, Welcome to the Jungle to benefit

Alpha, the latest film in the Yashraj Films (YRF) Spy Universe, just crash-landed. Alia Bhatt's big spy gamble hit Indian screens with a bang — and then went bust, bombing hard at the box office on opening day. The film grossed ₹9 crore at the domestic box office on its first day, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

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The spy thriller managed to rake in ₹15.80 crore at the worldwide box office on its day 1. Alpha recorded an overall theatrical occupancy of 20.40%, with the highest occupancy in its night shows at 34.15%.

The film's opening-day numbers are higher than those of the Alia Bhatt-led actioner Jigra, which released in 2024. Jigra made a total of ₹4.55 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office.

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How other YRF Spy Universe films fared on day 1

In a setback for Yash Raj Films, Alpha is the lowest opener among the Spy Universe films. The highest opening was seen by Pathaan, the 2023 commercial action flick that marked the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen after a hiatus of more than 4 years.

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Source: Sacnilk

*War 2 numbers are for the Hindi belt only

Alpha movie reviews

The film opened to dismal reviews at the box office on Friday. Netizens said that the film is let down by a weak script, with some even calling Alpha worse than Jigra. They also said that Alia Bhatt is unable to portray the role of a spy convincingly.

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Will Welcome to the Jungle get a boost on its second weekend?

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This implies that theatres will increase the shows for the Akshay Kumar-led comic caper Welcome to the Jungle for this weekend, according to trade analysts. The Akshay Kumar-led comedy has earned a total of ₹97.65 crore in terms of its net collection at the India box office as of its eighth day, taking its India gross collection to ₹116.27 crore and worldwide collection to ₹143.72 crore.

Audience word-of-mouth has AGAIN dictated the weekend showcasing.



Exhibitors are aggressively prioritizing #WelcomeToTheJungle over #Alpha, leading to an immediate reduction in the latter's prime-time slots.



In commercial cinema, footfalls are the ultimate currency, and right… pic.twitter.com/dD2SbZp9ts — Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) July 3, 2026 Welcome to the jungle has started to pick up again, don’t be surprised if it’s 2nd Sunday numbers are more than 1st Sunday numbers of new releases….



Screens and shows will increase from tomorrow….. Akshay Kumar entertainer all set for a strong second week….. pic.twitter.com/fpEVEoHqzE — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) July 3, 2026

Alpha story, cast

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the seventh film in YRF Spy Universe and is its first female-led actioner. The film focuses on an elite assassin raised in isolation by a rogue commander, who goes rogue to team up with her long-lost sister.

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Besides Alia Bhatt, the film stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan (special appearance) in significant roles.