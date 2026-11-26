Avengers: Doomsday has sold 10.29 lakh tickets (9.02 lakh tickets minus block seats) worth ₹65.21 crore (₹56.87 crore) across 8,277 shows, of which 344 were housefull. Of this, tickets worth ₹26.63 crore were sold for its day 1 shows at the time of writing this story.

Tickets worth ₹13.83 crore were sold for the film's day 2 whereas tickets worth ₹13.37 crore for its day 3 shows. Tickets worth ₹11.37 crore were sold for its day 4 shows, as per Sacnilk.

Of this, the Marvel film's English shows logged ticket sales worth ₹54.71 crore whereas its Hindi shows recorded ticket sales worth ₹8.31 crore. The film's Tamil and Telugu shows recorded ticket sales worth ₹1.87 crore and ₹31.36 lakh, respectively.

Advertisement

Which regions saw the highest ticket sales?

National Capital Region (NCR) contributed a lion's share to the film's advance bookings, with ticket sales of ₹10.93 crore (₹9.59 crore minus block seats). Other regions that contributed significantly to the film's advance bookings in India include Mumbai (₹10.76 crore), Bengaluru (₹9.65 crore), Kolkata (₹4.30 crore), Hyderabad (₹3.38 crore), and Pune (₹3.35 crore).

Avengers: Doomsday box office prediction day 1

Marvel's latest film is projected to open between ₹95 crore to ₹105 crore nett at the Indian box office, according to a Pinkvilla report. It is likely to be the first Hollywood film to open around the ₹100 crore mark in India. At present, Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the highest Hollywood opener at ₹72.50 crore gross.

Advertisement

Avengers: Doomsday story, cast

Directed by Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday is the sequel to the Avengers: Endgame and the 39th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film focuses on groups of heroes across three different universes who converge to face the existential threat of Doctor Doom.

Besides Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans, the film stars Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Hayley Atwell, and Tom Hiddleston among others.

The film is set to release in India on December 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, one day ahead of its US release on December 18.