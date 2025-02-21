‘Chhaava’ box office collection day 7: Vicky Kaushal’s film makes Rs 219.75 crore in a week

Vicky Kaushal-starrer, Chhaava, continues its strong run in the box office. In a matter of a week, the movie, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, garnered over Rs 200 crore in domestic box office. The film also got a push due to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti holiday in Maharashtra holiday on Wednesday.

According to film trade portal Sacnilk, Chhaava has earned Rs 219.75 crore so far in box office.

Chhaava made Rs 31 crore on its opening Friday, followed by Rs 37 crore on Saturday, Rs 48.5 crore on Sunday, Rs 24 crore on Monday, Rs 25.25 crore on Tuesday, Rs 32 crore on Wednesday, and an estimated Rs 22 crore on Thursday.

Chhaava witnessed high occupancy in Mumbai and Pune, as well as in Hyderabad and Chennai. In Mumbai, its occupancy was 43.50 per cent, while in Pune it was 58.75 per cent.

The movie has already become the second highest-grossing film of Vicky Kaushal. His highest grosser is Uri: The Surgical Strike that made a box office collection of Rs 244 crore. At this rate, Chhaava is likely to surpass Uri’s lifetime box office collection in a matter of days.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh and Goa announced that they would make Chhaava tax-free. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, “Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, sacrificed his life for the country and religion while enduring all sorts of torture. A movie named Chhaava, based on his life, has been released. When such an excellent movie is made, why should we collect tax on it? I want to announce that from now on, Chhaava will be tax-free in the state.”

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "It gives pleasure to me to announce that movie Chhava based on the life & sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be tax free in Goa.”

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Chhaava also features Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Santosh Juvekar. Chhaava that revolves around the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his ascent to the throne following the death of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and his eventual death in the hands of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.