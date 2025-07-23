'Coolie' advance booking: Rajinikanth-led film's ticket sales cross $128,000 in North America, eyes rocky start in India

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth aka Thalaiva's upcoming film Coolie opened to stupendous advance bookings in North America. The film sold tickets worth over $128,000 in North America as of Tuesday. The film has already sold a total of 4,570 tickets for 240 premiere shows across the US and Canada.

The film will be released in North America by Prathyangira Cinemas and the overall release will be taken care of by Hamsini Entertainment.

"#Coolie USA Premiere Advance Sales:$128,747- 110 Locations - 240 Shows - 4570 Tickets. Initial bookings off to a sensational start to say the least. The Marana Mass Rampage has begun. 22 Days Till Premieres!" Venky Box Office said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In India, the film is likely to suffer due to its clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 at the box office. Even though Coolie would attract footfalls in the Hindi belt due to Aamir Khan's presence, it wouldn't be as high since War 2 would mostly dominate in the Hindi market.

Moreover, Coolie is likely to suffer outside Tamil Nadu and would not be able to enter the top 10 Indian openers of all time at the domestic box office, as per a report in Koimoi.

War 2, on the other hand, is likely to join the list with a massive start and push Jawan out of the top 10 Indian openers. Jawan opened at ₹75 crore on its first day at the Indian box office.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie revolves around a former gold smuggler who once ruled the underworld. Now older and wiser, the former smuggler uses advanced technology hidden inside vintage gold watches to track down his old crew and reclaim his past power and glory.

The film will feature Rajinikanth in the lead role alongside Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra and Sathyaraj in significant roles. Aamir Khan also has a cameo role in the film. Coolie will be released on August 14 worldwide in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.