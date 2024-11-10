Delhi Ganesh passes away: Veteran Tamil actor appeared in over 400 films, last seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh passed away Saturday night at age 80, following health complications. His family confirmed his death in a statement, saying, “We deeply regret to inform you that our father, Mr. Delhi Ganesh, has passed away on 9th November at around 11 PM.” His mortal remains have been placed in Ramapuram, Chennai, with final rites scheduled for November 11.

Related Articles

With a career spanning over four decades, Ganesh appeared in more than 400 films, establishing himself as one of Tamil cinema’s most versatile actors. Known for his ability to bring depth to diverse roles, from comic to villainous to sympathetic, Ganesh carved out an enduring legacy in the industry.

Ganesh made his debut in 1976 with Pattina Pravesam, directed by the legendary K. Balachander, who also gave him the moniker "Delhi Ganesh." Though he briefly played a lead role in Engamma Maharani (1981), it was his work in supporting roles that won him recognition and affection. Memorable performances include roles in Sindhu Bhairavi (1985), Nayakan (1987), Michael Madana Kama Rajan (1990), Aahaa..! (1997), and Thenali (2000).

His contributions to Tamil cinema earned him several honors, including the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for Pasi (1979) and the prestigious Kalaimamani award in 1994, presented by then-Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

Later in his career, Ganesh ventured into television and short films. His cameo as Alfred Pennyworth in What If Batman Was From Chennai left a lasting impression, as did his role in the 2016 thriller Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, directed by Karthick Naren.

Additionally, Ganesh was an active member of the Delhi-based theater troupe Dakshina Bharata Nataka Sabha, showcasing his dedication to the performing arts across various mediums.