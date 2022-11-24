'Drishyam 2' box office: Ajay Devgn film to surpass Rs 100 cr on day 7, to join 'The Kashmir Files', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

The latest Ajay Devgn film Drishyam 2 is breaking all records at the domestic box office as it will reach the Rs 100 crore mark today and will join films like Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 minted Rs 185.92 crore in its lifetime, The Kashmir Files made Rs 252.90 crore in its lifetime at the box office.

The Kashmir Files took 8 days to reach the Rs 100 crore club whereas Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 took 9 days to achieve this feat. The film has collected Rs 96.04 crore as of Wednesday. As per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected Rs 15.38 crore on Friday, Rs 21.59 crore on Saturday, Rs 27.17 crore on Sunday, Rs 11.87 crore on Monday, Rs 10.48 crore on Tuesday and Rs 9.55 crore on Wednesday.

He said in another tweet that the film collected a total of Rs 4.75 crore on Wednesday from multiplex chains like PVR (Rs 2.13 crore), INOX (Rs 1.80 crore), and Cinepolis (Rs 82 lakh).

Drishyam 2 is a whodunit that focuses on Vijay Salgaonkar and his family comprising his wife Nandini and two daughters– Anu and Anju. The film features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav in pivotal roles. This is the eighth collaboration between Devgn and Tabu after De De Pyaar De, Drishyam, Golmaal Again, Vijaypath, Thakshak, Haqeeqat and Fitoor.

Also read: 'Drishyam 2' box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna film comes close to minting Rs 100 cr

Also read: ‘Is it a remake of Kaithi’, say netizens as teaser of Ajay Devgn’s 'Bholaa' releases on YouTube