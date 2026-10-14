'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion' box office collection day 12: Ajay Devgn’s film crosses ₹500 crore worldwide, becomes second film in 2026 to do so

The film’s overseas collection on Day 12 stood at ₹2.50 crore gross. This pushed its cumulative international gross to ₹114 crore and helped the movie cross the ₹500 crore worldwide gross milestone on the 12th day of its theatrical run. Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has recorded a worldwide gross of ₹501.80 crore, comprising ₹387.80 crore from India and ₹114 crore from overseas territories. The film has been screened across 1,86,838 shows so far. With this, Drishyam 3 is the second film of 2026 to cross the ₹500 crore mark after Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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The conclusion to the Drishyam franchise opened strongly, earning ₹62 crore net in India on Day 1, according to Sacnilk. It added another ₹53.50 crore net on Day 2, taking its two-day India net total to ₹115.50 crore and worldwide gross to ₹180.10 crore.

The film maintained momentum through its second weekend as well. Sacnilk reported ₹26.50 crore net on Day 9, an 82.8 per cent rise from the previous day, followed by ₹22.50 crore net on Day 10. After 10 days, the film’s India net total had reached ₹309 crore, with a worldwide gross of ₹479.80 crore.

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has emerged as one of the biggest box-office successes of 2026, crossing ₹500 crore worldwide within 12 days of release. The Ajay Devgn-starrer has moved ahead of Border 2 and Hanuman Ansh to secure the second position among the year’s highest-grossing Hindi films, behind Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. Other notable performers at the box office this year include Mirzapur: The Movie, Bhooth Bangla and Dhamaal 4.

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The film’s strong theatrical run has also made it the highest-grossing film of Devgn’s career.