'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion' box office collection week 2: Ajay Devgn's film eyes ₹350 crore in India, Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' dents its run

With Tabu, Shriya Saran and Jaideep Ahlawat anchoring the drama on screen, the box office battle playing out behind it might be just as gripping. Here’s everything happening with Drishyam 3’s week 2 numbers.

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Drishyam 3 collection

The Ajay Devgn-led film made ₹245.50 crore in its first week at the India box office, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. Drishyam 3 further went onto make ₹14.50 crore on its second Friday, ₹26.50 crore on its second Saturday, ₹22.50 crore on its second Sunday, ₹6 crore on its second Monday, ₹8.50 crore on its second Tuesday, ₹5.25 crore on its second Wednesday, and ₹4.25 crore on its second Thursday.

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With this, the film's total India box office earnings stand at ₹333 crore (₹399.05 crore gross). Drishyam 3 has made ₹116 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide collection to ₹515.05 crore. Drishyam 3's shows on Thursday had an overall occupancy of 11.17%, with the highest occupancy in night shows at 16.25%.

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Jailer 2 juggernaut dents Drishyam 3's run

Superstar Rajinikanth-led Jailer 2 has dented the box office run of Drishyam 3, especially in the southern markets. Jailer 2 made a total of ₹59.70 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office, a lion's share of which came from the film's Tamil and Telugu shows.

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Do Bollywood's new releases stand a chance?

Bollywood's new releases: Nayyi Navelli starring Yami Gautam and Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story featuring Rajkummar Rao have logged decent bookings for their first day first shows (FDFS).

Yami Gautam-led comic caper Nayyi Navelli sold tickets worth ₹2.55 crore in its advance bookings (₹1.18 crore minus the block seats) from 99,807 tickets across 6,796 shows. Top contributors are National Capital Region (₹58.03 lakh), Mumbai (₹28.17 lakh), Pune (₹9.47 lakh), Bengaluru (₹7.75 lakh) and Indore (₹6.94 lakh).

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Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story made ₹1.52 crore in its advance bookings (₹59.56 lakh minus the block seats) from 53,347 tickets across 4,255 shows.

Top contributors are National Capital Region (₹38.51 lakh), Mumbai (₹25.29 lakh), Pune (₹8.86 lakh), Bengaluru (₹4.58 lakh) and Ahmedabad (₹4.22 lakh). Whether or not these films stand a chance in front of Drishyam 3 remains to be seen.