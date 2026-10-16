Why Falguni Pathak’s songs surge on YouTube every Navratri, year after year

A musical tradition that returns every year

Pathak’s association with Navratri goes beyond the popularity of individual songs. Her live performances, rooted in Gujarati folk music and shaped by contemporary arrangements, have helped make her a familiar presence at Garba and Dandiya celebrations.

The singer began performing professionally at the age of nine and formed her own group, Ta Thaiyaa, in 1994. Over the years, her annual Garba shows developed a loyal following, extending her reach beyond Gujarat to audiences across India and overseas.

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Her performances have also helped preserve a direct connection with listeners. While recorded music travels through streaming platforms and social media, the collective experience of dancing to familiar songs remains central to Navratri celebrations.

From Indipop hits to festive favourites

Pathak’s appeal is not limited to traditional Garba music. Her 1998 album Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi introduced her to a much wider audience during the Indipop boom of the late 1990s.

Songs such as Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye and Chudi Jo Khanke Haathon Mein became familiar to listeners through music television and popular culture. Many of these tracks have since acquired a second life at weddings, parties and festive gatherings.

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This crossover between Indipop and Gujarati folk music helps explain her enduring appeal. Listeners who discovered her through romantic pop songs can also associate her music with the energy of Navratri nights.

Why the search spike matters

The annual rise in YouTube searches points to the role of seasonality in music discovery. As Navratri approaches, people may look up familiar tracks, prepare playlists or revisit songs associated with earlier celebrations.

The 2020 data offers a different backdrop. Public Garba celebrations were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, although searches around the festival period remained visible in the visualisation. This suggests that online interest in the singer can persist even when opportunities for large public gatherings are limited.

The data, however, measures searches rather than actual song streams, concert attendance or total listeners. It establishes a recurring association between Navratri and online interest in Pathak, rather than proving what drives every search.

A legacy renewed every Navratri

Pathak’s journey from earning Rs 25 for early performances to becoming one of the most recognisable voices associated with Navratri reflects decades of live shows, popular albums and audience loyalty.

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Her continued relevance is not simply the result of nostalgia. Each Navratri brings another opportunity for familiar songs to reach younger listeners and return to the playlists of older fans.

In an industry shaped by rapidly changing musical trends, Pathak’s recurring search spikes point to something more enduring: music that has become part of a festival ritual. Every year, as Navratri returns, so does Falguni Pathak.