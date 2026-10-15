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Ramayana trailer Twitter review, 'This movie is going to break records,' say netizens on Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film

Ramayana trailer Twitter review, 'This movie is going to break records,' say netizens on Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film

Released as the makers step up the film’s international promotional campaign, the trailer presents the familiar story in a format designed to appeal to audiences beyond India

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 10:14 PM IST
Ramayana trailer Twitter review, 'This movie is going to break records,' say netizens on Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming filmRanbir Kapoor's Ramayana to get screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Credit: Film's poster)

The second trailer of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend raises expectations for one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious mythological projects. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Yash as Ravana, the new international trailer offers another glimpse into director Nitesh Tiwari’s cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic, placing its timeless battle between good and evil against a backdrop of grand visuals, celestial encounters and larger-than-life action.

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Released as the makers step up the film’s international promotional campaign, the trailer presents the familiar story in a format designed to appeal to audiences beyond India. Its English-language narration introduces Rama as a man who becomes humanity’s hope against the growing threat of Ravana, adding a distinctive perspective to a story deeply rooted in Indian culture and faith.

READ THIS: Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Ramayana' to release on November 5. Advance bookings open on Dussehra

'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' X reactions

One user wrote, "I don't know about anybody but Namit Malhotra. Cooked with this trailer: beyond expectations, Stunning Visuals, immersive experience, and I watched it multiple times and everything it left me in Awe."

Second user wrote, "The scale of what is being attempted with Ramayana right now is unlike anything Indian cinema has ever seen. Honestly, this is like combining the massive world-building, scale, and creatures of Avatar, Lord of the Rings, and Gladiator all into one single epic."

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ALSO READ: Ramayana's first song arrives: Ranbir, Sai, Arijit and Shreya reveal the epic’s first big glimpse

Third user wrote, "The new trailer of Ramayan looks promising  this movie is going to break records aur jo log abhi bhi hate de rahe hai  wait till the release of movie."

Another user wrote, "they’ve made a trailer so visually stunning that it genuinely doesn’t even feel like an indian film. this should work at the box office as it might just change the fate of the indian film industry."

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 8:48 PM IST
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