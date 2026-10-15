The second trailer of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend raises expectations for one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious mythological projects. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Yash as Ravana, the new international trailer offers another glimpse into director Nitesh Tiwari’s cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic, placing its timeless battle between good and evil against a backdrop of grand visuals, celestial encounters and larger-than-life action.
Released as the makers step up the film’s international promotional campaign, the trailer presents the familiar story in a format designed to appeal to audiences beyond India. Its English-language narration introduces Rama as a man who becomes humanity’s hope against the growing threat of Ravana, adding a distinctive perspective to a story deeply rooted in Indian culture and faith.