READ THIS: Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Ramayana' to release on November 5. Advance bookings open on Dussehra

'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' X reactions



One user wrote, "I don't know about anybody but Namit Malhotra. Cooked with this trailer: beyond expectations, Stunning Visuals, immersive experience, and I watched it multiple times and everything it left me in Awe."

Second user wrote, "The scale of what is being attempted with Ramayana right now is unlike anything Indian cinema has ever seen. Honestly, this is like combining the massive world-building, scale, and creatures of Avatar, Lord of the Rings, and Gladiator all into one single epic."

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Third user wrote, "The new trailer of Ramayan looks promising this movie is going to break records aur jo log abhi bhi hate de rahe hai wait till the release of movie."

Another user wrote, "they’ve made a trailer so visually stunning that it genuinely doesn’t even feel like an indian film. this should work at the box office as it might just change the fate of the indian film industry."