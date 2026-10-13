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'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion' box office day 11: Ajay Devgn’s film nears ₹500 crore worldwide

'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion' box office day 11: Ajay Devgn’s film nears ₹500 crore worldwide

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has combined a massive Indian base with steady international returns, giving the film a broad global footprint.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 9:33 AM IST
'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion' box office day 11: Ajay Devgn’s film nears ₹500 crore worldwide Drishyam 3 box office: Ajay Devgn’s thriller nears ₹500 crore

Ajay Devgn and Tabu-led crime thriller Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continues its strong run at the global box office. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹489.74 crore worldwide, taking it within touching distance of the ₹500-crore milestone.

Sacnilk’s updated worldwide tally shows that Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has earned ₹378.24 crore gross in India and ₹111.50 crore from overseas markets, taking its global gross to ₹489.74 crore. The film’s India net collection stands at ₹315.25 crore.

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The figures underline the franchise’s enduring pull beyond India. With overseas earnings crossing ₹111 crore, the thriller has found a substantial audience in international markets, adding meaningfully to its worldwide total.

MUST READ: 'Drishyam The Conclusion' Box Office: Ajay Devgn's highest-grossing film closer to ₹300-cr mark in India

Recent days’ box office collection

Drishyam 3: The conclusion has shown a steady hold in recent days after a blockbuster start. The film earned ₹14.50 crore net on Day 8 (October 9), followed by a strong second-weekend jump to ₹26.50 crore on Day 9 (October 10) and ₹22.50 crore on Day 10 (October 11). On Day 11 (October 12), it added ₹6.25 crore net, taking its overall India net total to ₹315.25 crore, according to Sacnilk.

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The film had already amassed ₹245.50 crore net in its first week, powered by an opening-day collection of ₹62 crore net and a first Sunday figure of ₹61 crore net. Its second weekend added nearly ₹49 crore net across Days 8–10, helping the worldwide gross climb to ₹489.74 crore, including ₹378.24 crore from India and ₹111.50 crore from overseas.

Strong domestic performance

In India, the film has now crossed the ₹300-crore net mark, with Sacnilk reporting ₹315.25 crore net from 171,992 shows. The domestic gross of ₹378.24 crore accounts for the bulk of its worldwide business. The performance is particularly notable for a crime thriller led by Ajay Devgn, as the film has sustained collections well into its theatrical run rather than relying only on a big opening weekend.

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Overseas contribution

The international box office has contributed ₹111.50 crore gross. That makes overseas markets a key driver of the film’s push toward the ₹500-crore worldwide club. Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has combined a massive Indian base with steady international returns, giving the film a broad global footprint.

DON'T MISS: Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Ramayana' to release on November 5. Advance bookings open on Dussehra

What lies ahead

With the worldwide gross at ₹489.74 crore, the film needs only about ₹10 crore more globally to cross the ₹500-crore mark, based on Sacnilk’s latest update. As Drishyam 3: The Conclusion moves further into its run, the focus will be on whether weekday collections can push it past the next major worldwide milestone.

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Published on: Oct 13, 2026 9:33 AM IST
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