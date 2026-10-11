'Drishyam The Conclusion' Box Office: Ajay Devgn's highest-grossing film closer to ₹300-cr mark in India

The film’s India gross collection has now reached ₹343.80 crore, while its domestic net collection stands at ₹286.50 crore after nine days.

Strong opening week

Overseas markets have also contributed strongly to the thriller’s run. According to Sacnilk, Drishyam: The Conclusion has grossed ₹103 crore from international territories, taking its worldwide gross collection to ₹446.80 crore in nine days.

The film had already crossed ₹400 crore worldwide on Day 8, when Sacnilk put its global gross at ₹407 crore, with ₹312 crore from India and ₹95 crore from overseas markets.

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The Ajay Devgn-led film began its box-office journey with ₹62 crore net in India on October 2, as per Sacnilk. It added ₹53.50 crore net on Day 2 and ₹61 crore net on Day 3, taking its opening weekend domestic net total to ₹176.50 crore.

After the weekend, collections eased through the weekdays but remained steady. Sacnilk’s figures show the film earned ₹21 crore net on Day 4, ₹19.50 crore on Day 5, ₹15.50 crore on Day 6 and ₹13 crore on Day 7, before rebounding in the second weekend.

Ajay Devgn’s Biggest Box-Office Winner

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has become Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, according to Sacnilk. The Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer crossed ₹400 crore globally in 9 days, earning ₹407 crore worldwide — ₹312 crore from India and ₹95 crore overseas.

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It overtook the lifetime worldwide collections of Devgn’s Singham Again (₹372.41 crore) and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (₹367.65 crore) both of which were previously among the biggest hits of Devgn’s career.

The achievement underlines the enduring appeal of the Drishyam franchise, which has now delivered Devgn’s biggest commercial success despite being a suspense-driven crime drama rather than a conventional mass entertainer.