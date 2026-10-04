In terms of footfalls, the Ajay Devgn starer registered 20.43 lakh admissions on Day 2. The cumulative footfall after two days stood at 45.02 lakh, indicating strong audience turnout across centres.

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Worldwide total crosses ₹177 crore

The film’s worldwide performance has been equally impressive. Sacnilk reports that Drishyam: The Conclusion has grossed ₹138.60 crore in India and ₹38.50 crore overseas after two days, taking its worldwide gross to ₹177.10 crore.

The film was screened across 32,627 shows in its first two days. Its opening-day worldwide gross was ₹92.90 crore, including ₹74.40 crore from India and ₹18.50 crore from overseas markets.

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Ajay Devgn’s biggest opener

Drishyam: The conclusion is Ajay Devgn’s biggest opener because its Day 1 India net collection of ₹62.03 crore comfortably surpassed the opening-day figures of all his earlier films. His previous best was Singham Again (2024), which earned ₹43.70 crore net on Day 1; the new thriller beat it by ₹18.33 crore, or nearly 42 per cent. It also opened far ahead of other major Devgn releases such as Singham Returns (₹32.09 crore), Golmaal Again (₹30.14 crore), Drishyam 2, Shaitaan and Total Dhamaal.

The film also emerged as one of the biggest Hindi openers of 2026, underlining the franchise’s continued pull among family and thriller audiences.

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What lies ahead

With ₹115.50 crore net already in the bank, Drishyam: The Conclusion is now eyeing a massive extended opening weekend. A steady Sunday and a strong first-week total could push the film further up the 2026 box-office charts.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran, and serves as the concluding chapter of the popular Drishyam franchise.