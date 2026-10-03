'Drishyam The Conclusion' box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn gets his biggest opener, 'Udta Teer' release postponed to avoid clash

The film has become the highest opener of Ajay Devgn's career after Singham Again (₹43.70 crore), Singham Returns (₹32.09 crore), Golmaal Again (₹30.14 crore), and Raid 2 (₹19.71 crore).

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At the overseas box office, Drishyam 3 made ₹15 crore on its opening day. With this, the film's worldwide opening box office earning stands at ₹95.10 crore. Back home, the film's shows logged a total occupancy of 67.8%, with the highest occupancy recorded in night shows at 76.46%.

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The movie opened to great reviews from moviegoers, with social media users calling the story "top class". Others also claimed that the Jaideep Ahlawat-Ajay Devgn face-off is the highlight of the film.

"The CLIMAX TWIST of Drishyam 3 is BETTER than Drishyam 1 and 2. The setup and tense moments are better than both the movies combined. Watch to believe it (sic)," a user said.

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Amid strong theatrical momentum for Drishyam 3, the release of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Udta Teer has been postponed to avoid the box office clash. Udta Teer, which was scheduled to release in theatres on October 9, will now come on October 23.

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Besides the Drishyam 3 juggernaut, several other films are set to release on October 9. Among those is the Marathi film Gondhal, which will begin exclusive screenings on that day. Gondhal, directed by Santosh Davakhar, is India's official Oscar 2027 entry.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 is the final movie in the Drishyam franchise of films. The film picks up after the events of Drishyam 2, where Vijay Salgaonkar cleverly manipulated the legal system and investigation to save his family.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the movie stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant in pivotal roles.