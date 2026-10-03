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'Drishyam The Conclusion' box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn gets his biggest opener, 'Udta Teer' release postponed to avoid clash

'Drishyam The Conclusion' box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn gets his biggest opener, 'Udta Teer' release postponed to avoid clash

The film saw a great opening at the Indian box office due to largely positive reviews, driven by Ajay Devgn's performance and a convincing storyline.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 3, 2026 8:40 AM IST
'Drishyam The Conclusion' box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn gets his biggest opener, 'Udta Teer' release postponed to avoid clashAmid strong theatrical momentum for Drishyam 3, the release of Udta Teer has been postponed to avoid the box office clash.

Ajay Devgn-led crime thriller Drishyam The Conclusion, also known as Drishyam 3, released in theatres on Friday amid much anticipation among the franchise's fans and moviegoers alike. The film saw a great opening at the Indian box office due to largely positive reviews, driven by Ajay Devgn's performance and a convincing storyline. 

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The crime thriller crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the Indian box office. Drishyam 3 The Conclusion made ₹66.75 crore at the domestic box office, taking its total gross domestic collections to ₹80.10 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film has become the highest opener of Ajay Devgn's career after Singham Again (₹43.70 crore), Singham Returns (₹32.09 crore), Golmaal Again (₹30.14 crore), and Raid 2 (₹19.71 crore).

DON'T MISS | Want to watch Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam The Conclusion' first? Theatres across cities open midnight, 1 am, 2 am shows

At the overseas box office, Drishyam 3 made ₹15 crore on its opening day. With this, the film's worldwide opening box office earning stands at ₹95.10 crore. Back home, the film's shows logged a total occupancy of 67.8%, with the highest occupancy recorded in night shows at 76.46%.

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The movie opened to great reviews from moviegoers, with social media users calling the story "top class". Others also claimed that the Jaideep Ahlawat-Ajay Devgn face-off is the highlight of the film.

"The CLIMAX TWIST of Drishyam 3 is BETTER than Drishyam 1 and 2. The setup and tense moments are better than both the movies combined. Watch to believe it (sic)," a user said.

ALSO READ | 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' movie Twitter review: '2nd October mystery is top class,' say netizens on Ajay Devgn's latest film

Amid strong theatrical momentum for Drishyam 3, the release of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Udta Teer has been postponed to avoid the box office clash. Udta Teer, which was scheduled to release in theatres on October 9, will now come on October 23.

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Besides the Drishyam 3 juggernaut, several other films are set to release on October 9. Among those is the Marathi film Gondhal, which will begin exclusive screenings on that day. Gondhal, directed by Santosh Davakhar, is India's official Oscar 2027 entry.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 is the final movie in the Drishyam franchise of films. The film picks up after the events of Drishyam 2, where Vijay Salgaonkar cleverly manipulated the legal system and investigation to save his family.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the movie stars  Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant in pivotal roles.

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Published on: Oct 3, 2026 8:40 AM IST
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