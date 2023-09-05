‘Gadar 2’ box office collection day 25: Sunny Deol’s film sees steep drop on fourth Monday  

‘Gadar 2’ box office: Sunny Deol’s latest film Gadar 2 has seen a major drop in its box office collections on its fourth Monday. The film made approximately Rs 2.50 crore on its fourth Monday, down from Rs 7.80 crore on fourth Sunday. The Sunny Deol-led commercial potboiler’s total collections are estimated to have reached Rs 503.67 crore as on Monday, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Gadar 2 made Rs 284.63 crore in its first week, Rs 134.47 crore in its second week and Rs Rs 63.35 crore in its week at the domestic box office. The film went onto make Rs 5.20 crore on its fourth Friday, Rs 5.72 crore on its fourth Saturday, and Rs 7.80 crore on its fourth Sunday. Following this, the film’s collections nosedived to approximately Rs 2.50 crore on its fourth Monday.

Gadar 2 had an overall 12.59 per cent occupancy across its shows on Monday. Regions that saw the maximum theatre occupancy for Sunny Deol’s latest film are Pune (15.25 per cent), Jaipur (15.25 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (14.50 per cent), Lucknow (13.75 per cent), Ahmedabad (13.75 per cent), Chandigarh (12.50 per cent), Bengaluru (12 per cent), Mumbai (11.25 per cent), and Chennai (11 per cent). Other key contributors are Hyderabad (9.75 per cent), Surat (9.50 per cent), Kolkata (8.25 per cent), and Bhopal (5.50 per cent).

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel of the 2001 superhit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Gadar 2 focuses on Tara Singh’s efforts to free his imprisoned son Charanjeet Singh from the clutches of the Pakistani Army. The film features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha and Gaurav Chopra in lead roles.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, on the other hand, is said to be based on the story of ex-British Army soldier Boota Singh. Boota Singh was known for his tragic love story with Zainab, a girl he rescued during the communal riots that unfolded at the time of Partition. The film featured Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Lillete Dubey, and late Amrish Puri in key roles.

Gadar 2 was released in theatres worldwide on August 11 alongside Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, a day after Rajinikanth’s Jailer hit theatres on August 10.

