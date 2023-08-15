Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol’s film set to cross Rs 200, twice of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Gadar 2 box office collection Day 5: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel’s latest blockbuster, Gadar 2, is recreating the magic of the first installment, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. But in those days – 2001 – Rs 100 crore in box office collection for a movie was hard to come by. To top it off, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha released on the same day as another big release – Aamir Khan’s Lagaan, much like how Gadar 2 released on the same day as Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2.

But like how Gadar 2 overtook OMG 2 in the cash registers, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha also had overtaken Lagaan by a mile, even though the latter was India’s official entry to the Oscars.

To recreate the same magic as 22 years ago is no mean feat, especially when neither Sunny Deol nor Ameesha Patel has given a big release for a while. However, Gadar 2 is now on its way to earn Rs 200 crore – twice of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha that had earned over Rs 110 crore worldwide.

If trade analyst Taran Adarsh is to be believed, that figure could come in as early as today. Gadar 2’s “unstoppable” run is reminiscent of older blockbusters such as Sholay and Gadar, said Adarsh.

200 NOT OUT *TODAY*… #Gadar2 is UNSTOPPABLE… Continues its DREAM RUN on Monday… Monday *almost* AT PAR with Friday, UNBELIEVABLE… Sure to DEMOLISH *lifetime biz* of many biggies… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr. Total: ₹ 173.58 cr. #India biz.



Biz in… pic.twitter.com/NTJUopVwng — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 15, 2023

Gadar 2 had earned Rs 40.10 crore on Friday, Rs 43.08 on Saturday, Rs 51.70 crore on Sunday, and Rs 38.70 crore on Monday, taking the total in four days to Rs 173.58 crore. The rest, to make up to Rs 200 crore, is expected to be made on Tuesday, when India celebrates its 77th Independence Day. Not only is it a national holiday, the patriotic fervour will run high – making it the perfect combination for a solid run at the box office.

Meanwhile, this combination of OMG 2 and Gadar 2, along with Rajinikanth’s Jailer, and the earlier releases of Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer, Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling’s Barbie, and Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh’s Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, is a treat for all filmgoers. According to PVR INOX, the Producers Guild of India and the Multiplex Association of India, August 11-13 was the busiest single weekend for theatres. The weekend drew over 2.10 crore moviegoers to the cinema halls, and saw a combined box office revenue of Rs 390 crore across all theatres, the association said in a release.

