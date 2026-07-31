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'Jana Nayagan' box office collection day 8: Vijay's final film continues steady run, mints over ₹255 crore worldwide

'Jana Nayagan' box office collection day 8: Vijay's final film continues steady run, mints over ₹255 crore worldwide

The action entertainer has already established itself as one of the biggest Tamil releases of 2026

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 11:41 AM IST
'Jana Nayagan' box office collection day 8: Vijay's final film continues steady run, mints over ₹255 crore worldwideVijay's Jana Nayagan minted Rs 250 crore worldwide as Vijay film slipped to its lowest on Day 8.

Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film Jana Nayagan continued its steady run at the box office despite the usual weekday slowdown. According to early estimates from Sacnilk, the film collected ₹3.98 crore (India net) on Day 8 (second Thursday), taking its total India net collection to ₹153.48 crore.

The action entertainer has now comfortably crossed the ₹150 crore mark in India, reaffirming Vijay's massive star power. While collections have eased after a blockbuster opening weekend, the film has managed to hold well through its first week and is expected to benefit from the upcoming weekend.

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Crosses ₹255 crore worldwide

On the global front, Jana Nayagan has amassed an estimated ₹255.63 crore worldwide gross, including ₹174.63 crore India gross and ₹81 crore from overseas markets. The film remains one of the biggest Tamil releases of the year and continues to attract audiences across domestic and international territories.

Second weekend will be crucial

With the film comfortably crossing the ₹150 crore India net milestone, the focus now shifts to its second weekend. Trade analysts expect collections to witness a noticeable jump over Friday, Saturday, and Sunday if family audiences and Vijay fans continue to turn up in good numbers.

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    However, the film will also have to contend with competition from new releases, making the weekend performance critical in determining its long-term box office trajectory. A strong second weekend could help Jana Nayagan maintain its momentum and move closer to the next major milestone at the domestic and global box office.

    Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead alongside Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju. The action entertainer has already established itself as one of the biggest Tamil releases of 2026 and continues to perform steadily in theatres across India and overseas.

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    Business Today Desk
    Business Today Desk

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    Published on: Jul 31, 2026 11:41 AM IST
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