'Jana Nayagan' box office collection day 8: Vijay's final film continues steady run, mints over ₹255 crore worldwide

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Crosses ₹255 crore worldwide

On the global front, Jana Nayagan has amassed an estimated ₹255.63 crore worldwide gross, including ₹174.63 crore India gross and ₹81 crore from overseas markets. The film remains one of the biggest Tamil releases of the year and continues to attract audiences across domestic and international territories.

Second weekend will be crucial

With the film comfortably crossing the ₹150 crore India net milestone, the focus now shifts to its second weekend. Trade analysts expect collections to witness a noticeable jump over Friday, Saturday, and Sunday if family audiences and Vijay fans continue to turn up in good numbers.

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However, the film will also have to contend with competition from new releases, making the weekend performance critical in determining its long-term box office trajectory. A strong second weekend could help Jana Nayagan maintain its momentum and move closer to the next major milestone at the domestic and global box office.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead alongside Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju. The action entertainer has already established itself as one of the biggest Tamil releases of 2026 and continues to perform steadily in theatres across India and overseas.