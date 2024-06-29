Kalki 2898 AD box office collection Day 2: Prabhas-starrer sees 43% dip in nett collection, nets Rs 149 cr

After a stellar debut at the global box office with collection of Rs 191.5 crore on opening day, the excitement around Kalki 2898 AD waned on day two as the film saw a significant drop in earnings, pulling in Rs 54 crore, down 43% from its initial haul of Rs 95.3 crore in India alone.

The Telugu version saw the sharpest decline, with collections plummeting from Rs 65.8 crore on day one to Rs 25.65 crore on day two, despite maintaining a solid 65.02% occupancy. Conversely, the Hindi release held steady at Rs 22.5 crore each day, according to box office tracker Sacnilk.

Kalki 2898 AD hit screens across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. In Tamil, it earned Rs 4.5 crore initially, dropping slightly to Rs 3.5 crore. Meanwhile, Kannada saw a modest increase from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh. In Malayalam, the film totaled Rs 4.4 crore over two days, with Rs 2.2 crore and Rs 2 crore on day one and two, respectively. Cumulatively, the film grossed Rs 149.3 crore nett in India by the end of its second day.

Kalki 2898 AD’s stellar opening surpassed KGF 2's global debut, ranking third behind RRR and Baahubali 2. While the latter had amassed Rs 382 crore and Rs 350 crore respectively by this stage, Kalki 2898 AD remains poised to challenge these records. Internationally, it grossed $7 million in North America.

Despite the dip, expectations remain high with forecasts of a Rs 500 crore weekend. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, among others, the film features cameos by SS Rajamouli, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Vijay Deverakonda.

