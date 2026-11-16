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'Ramayana' box office: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash epic storms past ₹1,384 cr worldwide, overtakes RRR and KGF: Chapter 2

'Ramayana' box office: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash epic storms past ₹1,384 cr worldwide, overtakes RRR and KGF: Chapter 2

Hindi remains the biggest contributor to the film’s domestic performance, with ₹582.25 crore net in 11 days, or 76.6 percent of the India net total. Kannada has contributed ₹63.10 crore, followed by Telugu at ₹49.40 crore, Tamil at ₹34.40 crore and Malayalam at ₹31.45 crore.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 9:05 AM IST
'Ramayana' box office: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash epic storms past ₹1,384 cr worldwide, overtakes RRR and KGF: Chapter 2The epic, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, released in theatres on November 5. 

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has extended its global box-office dominance, collecting ₹1,384.50 crore worldwide gross in just 11 days, according to Sacnilk. The film added ₹129.50 crore worldwide on Day 11, including ₹40 crore from overseas markets, underlining its strong international run.

Ramayana has earned ₹475.50 crore gross overseas in 11 days, contributing 34.3 percent of its worldwide total. While the film’s India gross stands at ₹909 crore.

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The epic, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, released in theatres on November 5.

Strong second weekend in India

In India, Ramayana collected ₹75 crore net on Day 11, a 2.9 percent increase over Day 10’s ₹72.90 crore. The film’s India net total has now reached ₹760.60 crore, while its India gross stands at ₹909 crore.

The film earned ₹196 crore net across the three-day second weekend ending Sunday. Day 11 recorded 23,573 shows, with an average collection of ₹31,881 per show.

MUST READ: 'Ramayana' box office: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash epic nears ₹700 crore in India; leaves Jawaan, Kalki behind

Hindi leads language split

Hindi remains the biggest contributor to the film’s domestic performance, with ₹582.25 crore net in 11 days, or 76.6 percent of the India net total. Kannada has contributed ₹63.10 crore, followed by Telugu at ₹49.40 crore, Tamil at ₹34.40 crore and Malayalam at ₹31.45 crore.

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On Sunday, Hindi earned ₹55 crore net, while Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu collected ₹5.75 crore, ₹5 crore, ₹4.75 crore and ₹4.50 crore respectively.

Ramayana overtakes RRR and KGF 2

Ramayana has overtaken RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 in worldwide gross collections, with Sacnilk placing the Nitesh Tiwari film at ₹1,384.50 crore after 11 days, compared with ₹1,230 crore for RRR and ₹1,215 crore for KGF: Chapter 2.

The Ranbir Kapoor-Yash-Sai Pallavi epic has also surpassed the first Dhurandhar (₹1,307.35 crore), though it remains behind Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, whose lifetime worldwide total is ₹1,813.39 crore.

Sacnilk’s all-time worldwide rankings place Ramayana fifth, ahead of Dhurandhar, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2, while noting that its total is still running through Day 11. The film had earlier crossed ₹1,000 crore worldwide in eight days, becoming the 11th Indian film to achieve the milestone, according to Sacnilk.

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What lies ahead

The film’s Day 12 advance booking stood at ₹16.93 crore gross as of 6:00 am on November 16, with the booking window still open.

With weekday collections now under watch, Ramayana will look to sustain momentum through its second week. Sacnilk’s live tracker showed 21,868 shows scheduled for Day 12.

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Published on: Nov 16, 2026 9:05 AM IST
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