‘The Kerala Story’ box office collection day 17: Adah Sharma film set to cross Rs 200-crore mark today 

The Kerala Story box office news: Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story is set to cross the Rs 200 crore-mark on its third Monday. The film has so far collected a total of Rs 198.47 crore. While the film collected Rs 81.14 crore in its first week, it raked in Rs 90.58 crore towards the end of its second week. The Kerala Story collected Rs 6.6 crore on its third Friday, Rs 9.15 crore on its third Saturday, and is estimated to have collected around Rs 11 crore on its third Sunday. It had a total occupancy of 37.29 per cent in Hindi and 27.46 per cent in Telugu respectively on Sunday, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Sunday has backed the controversial film and slammed mainstream Bollywood in a slew of tweets. The filmmaker, known for movies like Satya and Rangeela, further went on and called the film a mirror to the mainstream Bollywood. He also said he believes what is shown is the truth, hence, the industry does not want to learn anything from it.

One of Varma’s tweets read: “We are so comfortable in telling lies to both others and ourselves that when someone goes ahead and shows the truth we get SHOCKED.. That explains the DEATH like SILENCE of BOLLYWOOD on the SHATTERING SUCCESS of Kerala Story”.

We are so comfortable in telling lies to both others and ourselves that when someone goes ahead and shows the truth we get SHOCKED..That explains the DEATH like SILENCE of BOLLYWOOD on the SHATTERING SUCCESS of #KeralaStory — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 21, 2023 The #KeralaStory is like a BEAUTIFUL GHOSTLY MIRROR showing the DEAD face of Main stream BOLLYWOOD to itself in all its UGLINESS — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 21, 2023 The #KeralaStory will haunt like a mysterious fog in every story discussion room and every corporate house in BOLLYWOOD forever — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 21, 2023 It’s difficult to learn from #KeralaStory because it’s EASY to copy a LIE but very DIFFICULT to copy TRUTH — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 21, 2023

Before Ram Gopal Varma’s support to the movie, the Kerala government on Saturday published an advert with the tagline "The Real Kerala Story" to mark its two years in power. The government picked up the tagline from the controversial film The Kerala Story.

The advert describes Kerala as a “jewel in India’s crown” and “a beacon of progressive ideals”. The picture of CM Pinarayi Vijayan is featured in the ad with people representing various sections of the society including healthcare workers, farmers, transgenders, and so on.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story focuses on three young women from Kerala, allegedly forcefully converted and recruited to the terrorist outfit ISIS. The film has been backed by Commando franchise and Namastey London producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah and features Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in lead roles.

The Kerala Story stirred a hornet’s nest ever since its first trailer claimed that around 32,000 women from Kerala were forcefully converted to Islam. Following this, the courts intervened and makers changed the trailer’s description on YouTube from ‘story of 32,000 women’ to ‘a compilation of the true stories of three young girls from different parts of Kerala’.

