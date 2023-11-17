'Tiger 3' box office collection: Salman Khan's film zooms past Rs 300 cr worldwide in 5 days

'Tiger 3' collection: Salman Khan's latest film Tiger 3 has hit a triple century at the worldwide within just five days of its release. The film made a total of around Rs 312.18 crore within the first five days. The Salman Khan-led commercial actioner minted Rs 95.23 crore on day 1, Rs 88.16 crore on day 2, Rs 67.34 crore on day 3, Rs 31.54 crore on day 4 and Rs 29.91 crore on day 5, taking the total collections to Rs 312.18 crore globally.

"#Tiger3 HITS triple century at the WW Box Office. Film zooms past ₹300 cr gross mark in just 5 days of run. Day 1 - ₹ 95.23 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 88.16 cr, Day 3 - ₹ 67.34 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 31.54 cr, Day 5 - ₹ 29.91 cr. Total - ₹ 312.18 cr," film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

While the film has made a triple century at the global box office, the film saw a further dip in its India collection on its day 5. The film collected around Rs 18.50 crore on its fifth day, down from Rs 21.10 crore on its fourth day. The film raked in Rs 44.50 crore on its first day, Rs 59.25 crore on its second day, and Rs 44.30 crore on its third day. With this, the film's total India collection reached Rs 187.65 crore.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in his post on X that mass pockets are contributing a large chunk of revenue, while adding that the film's business should be strong on Friday and Saturday. He further noted that Tiger 3's box office performance will also likely be impacted on Sunday by the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final.

"The mass pockets continue to dominate, contributing a large chunk of revenue... Business on Friday [evening onwards] and Saturday should be strong, but will be severely impacted on Sunday due to IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final match [2pm onwards]," he said.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai. It focuses on ex-RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore or 'Tiger' and former ISI agent Zoya who undertake a life-threatening mission to clear their names after a revengeful former ISI agent brands them as traitors.

The film features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Riddhi Dogra, Ranvir Shorey, Gavie Chahal, Revathi and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. It also features Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan in cameo appearances.

