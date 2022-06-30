Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's film 'JugJugg Jeeyo' crosses Rs 50 cr on Day 6 at box office

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's latest fillm, JugJugg Jeeyo has managed to impress the audience greatly. The film opened to positive reviews and fans have so far loved the storyline and performances. On Day 6, June 29, JugJugg Jeeyo did decent business as the collection crossed Rs 50 crore. On Wednesday, the film's collection was around Rs 3.97 crore net.

Movie critic Taran Adarsh took to twitter stating that the film has crossed Rs 50 crore. "#JugJuggJeeyo crosses ₹ 50 cr on Day 6... Steady at national chains, but remains weak outside metros and also mass circuits... Fri 9.28 cr, Sat 12.55 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 4.82 cr, Tue 4.52 cr, Wed 3.97 cr. Total: ₹ 50.24 cr. #India biz," he wrote.

TWEET

According to a PTI report, family entertainer JugJugg Jeeyo collected Rs 9.28 crore on its opening day.

Directed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo released in the theatres on June 24. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. The film marks the return of Neetu Kapoor to the big screen after seven years. The film also stars Maniesh Paul and marks the feature debut of YouTuber Prajakta Koli.

Backed by Dharma Productions, JugJugg Jeeyo is a comedy drama that centres on a family, where both father (Anil Kapoor) and son (Varun Dhawan) are planning to divorce their partners. The film presents a fresh take on infidelity and divorce. Its post-theatrical streaming rights are bagged by Amazon Prime Video.

