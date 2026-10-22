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Amitabh Bachchan takes break from social media after being advised rest for a few days

Amitabh Bachchan takes break from social media after being advised rest for a few days

He appeared seated during the show's opening segment, explaining that the injury made standing uncomfortable. However, he had indicated that the injury was not serious

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 2:09 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan takes break from social media after being advised rest for a few daysAmitabh Bachchan takes time off to rest. (Credit: PTI)

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has announced a temporary break from social media after being advised to take a few days off to rest and recover. The 84-year-old actor shared the update on X on Wednesday, October 21, apologising to his followers for being unable to write or interact with them for the time being. However, he did not disclose the reason behind the advice to rest.

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In his post, Bachchan wrote, “Apologies. I seek forgiveness. I have been advised to take a few days off for a few days to rest and recuperate, so I am not able to write anything at the moment.” The message prompted concern among fans, many of whom regularly follow his posts and personal blog for updates.

READ THIS: Beyond the Bachchan legacy: Navya Nanda steps into startup investing with her Naveli Ventures

The announcement came a day after the actor shared a similar message on his official blog while extending his Dussehra greetings. He said he was under strict instructions to rest and recuperate and had been asked to limit communication during this period. He also expressed hope that he would be able to resume interacting with his followers soon.

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Bachchan's latest update has drawn attention amid reports about his recent knee injury while shooting for the television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. Earlier this month, the actor told viewers that he had slipped during a shoot and injured his knee.

He appeared seated during the opening segment of the show, explaining that the injury had made standing uncomfortable. However, he had indicated that the injury was not serious. The actor has not confirmed whether the latest advice to rest is related to the knee injury.

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ALSO READ: From Indian mythology to AAA gaming: Can Amitabh Bachchan and Amish Tripathi make ‘Age of Bhaarat’ a global gaming hit?

Amitabh Bachchan's work commitments

Despite his latest announcement, Bachchan continues to remain an active presence in Indian entertainment. He is currently hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, one of India's longest-running television quiz shows, which has maintained a strong connection with audiences over the years.

On the film front, the actor is associated with the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. Bachchan played the character Ashwatthama in the 2024 science-fiction film, which received significant attention for its scale and performances.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 22, 2026 2:09 PM IST
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