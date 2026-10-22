Amitabh Bachchan takes break from social media after being advised rest for a few days

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The announcement came a day after the actor shared a similar message on his official blog while extending his Dussehra greetings. He said he was under strict instructions to rest and recuperate and had been asked to limit communication during this period. He also expressed hope that he would be able to resume interacting with his followers soon.

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T 5889,10,11,12 - apologies .. क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ, कुछ दिनों के लिए आराम और सँवरने का समय निकालने को कहा गया है सो कुछ लिख नहीं पा रहा हूँ .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 21, 2026

Bachchan's latest update has drawn attention amid reports about his recent knee injury while shooting for the television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. Earlier this month, the actor told viewers that he had slipped during a shoot and injured his knee.

He appeared seated during the opening segment of the show, explaining that the injury had made standing uncomfortable. However, he had indicated that the injury was not serious. The actor has not confirmed whether the latest advice to rest is related to the knee injury.

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Amitabh Bachchan's work commitments

Despite his latest announcement, Bachchan continues to remain an active presence in Indian entertainment. He is currently hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, one of India's longest-running television quiz shows, which has maintained a strong connection with audiences over the years.

On the film front, the actor is associated with the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. Bachchan played the character Ashwatthama in the 2024 science-fiction film, which received significant attention for its scale and performances.