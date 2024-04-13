'Don't take action against him' Sonu Sood sparks social media row, after openly supporting Swiggy delivery guy who stole shoes

Actor Sonu Sood has lent his support to a Swiggy Instamart (quick e-commerce platform) delivery man, who reportedly stole a pair of shoes from outside a Gurgaon apartment on April 9.

In a post on social media platform X, Sood requested the company to “be kind” to the man and not take any action against him. Defending the delivery man, he asked netizens to buy him a new pair of shoes instead.

“If Swiggy’s delivery boy stole a pair of shoes while delivering food at someone’s house. Don’t take any action against him. In fact buy him a new pair of shoes. He might be really in need. Be kind, “ he wrote in the post.

His post sparked a debate among social media users, with the majority of them mocking the actor for "encouraging stealing". One person even stated that this was one of the weirdest posts he had ever read.

Another person wrote, “Being poor doesn’t give anyone the license to steal.”

The owner of the shoes Rohit Arora, published CCTV evidence of the event on X, alleging that the delivery man took his friend's sneakers, prompting a response from Swiggy's customer service.



