Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan announce Aryan Khan's directorial debut; netizens ask 'Is it titled Narcos India?'

Global streaming giant Netflix on Wednesday gave an update about the directorial debut of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. As per Netflix's post, the series directed by Aryan Khan is set to release sometime in 2025.

Netflix's post read: "Witness Bollywood like never before… on Netflix! Presenting Aryan Khan's directorial debut in an all-new series, coming soon!"

Witness Bollywood like never before… on Netflix! 🔥

Presenting Aryan Khan’s directorial debut in an all-new series, coming soon! pic.twitter.com/4qqBdb25sa — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 19, 2024

The Bollywood superstar also took to X to talk about the project. "It’s a special day when a new story is being presented for the audience. Today is even more special as @RedChilliesEnt and Aryan Khan embark on their journey to showcase their new series on @NetflixIndia. Here’s to untamed story telling….controlled chaos…gutsy scenes and lots and lots of fun and emotions. Go forth and entertain people Aryan and remember, There’s No business like Show business!!"

It’s a special day when a new story is being presented for the audience. Today is even more special as @RedChilliesEnt and Aryan Khan embark on their journey to showcase their new series on @NetflixIndia . Here’s to untamed story telling….controlled chaos…gutsy scenes and lots… pic.twitter.com/8v0eBzRZ6S — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 19, 2024

Soon after the platform gave the update, netizens were quick to share their take on X (formerly known as Twitter). While most congratulated Aryan Khan on his debut, some others decided to poke some fun.

"Congratulations! I've been looking forward to this for so long, and I'm thrilled that is showing on Netflix. Praying for Aryan's successful launch into a lifetime career. May God heap his blessings upon you all! Much love (sic)," a user wrote.

"Any project that is based on the film industry, I'm up for it. Looking forward to this series," yet another user said.

"#AamirKhan's son did his debut on Netflix & same is happening with #ShahRukhKhan's son. Good actors and makers are always gonna be appreciated. Junaid Khan is brilliant as an actor, let's see how Aryan Khan is going to do as a maker. Hope, he will do amazing," another user said.

"Is it titled as Narcos India? Just asking because it's directed by Aryan Khan," a user said in jest. "Directed by Aryan Khan, as my father says it will be literally 'Ganjakhori'," another user said.

A third user said: "Nepotism at its best!!!" "Sameer Wankhede will play lead villain in that series," yet another joked.

Produced by Red Chillies and Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan's directorial debut, tentatively titled Stardom, is centered around a charismatic and ambitious outsider as they navigate Bollywood.

The series is likely to feature Mona Singh in a significant role, with cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Bobby Deol.