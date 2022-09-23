James Cameron threw out Avatar 2's script after a year of writing! Here's why

Being satisfied at the initial draft is very rare for amateur writers, let alone a Hollywood legend like James Cameron. The veteran director reportedly chucked out the entire Avatar 2: The Way of Water or Avatar 2 screenplay despite taking almost a year to complete it because he was not satisfied with it.

Cameron told The Times in an interview, “I wrote an entire script for the sequel, read it and realised that it did not get to level three. Boom. Start over. That took a year.” The filmmaker, known for films like Titanic and The Terminator, explained that while other films work on different levels like the surface (character, problem and resolution) and thematic (message of the movie), Avatar franchise works on a third level, which is the subconscious.

When he was asked about why cinegoers would have to wait 13 years for Avatar’s sequel, Cameron mentioned that he and the crew were engaged in deep-ocean exploration. Commenting on the deep-ocean exploration and research behind Avatar 2, Beyond Skyline writer and director Liam O’ Donnell tweeted, “Just the amount of data they captured… Underwater performance capture with 15 cameras. 2 cameras on every actor’s face capture. Underwater reference capture for fully CG creatures. Oh yeah and infrared depth capture to place CG characters in the live action footage.”

He further wrote, “Saw finished scenes including underwater swimming alongside an alien whale and this is without a doubt the edible movie of the decade.”

James Cameron’s big project is set to release in theatres on December 16 this year, followed by Avatar 3, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. Avatar 2 is the sequel to the 2009 film Avatar, set in mid-22nd century when humans colonise Pandora, a habitable moon in the Alpha Centauri star system. Avatar 2 cast comprises Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Edie Falco, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis and Brendan Cowell in significant roles.

