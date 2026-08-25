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KBC 18: ‘I do everything myself when domestic help is away,' Amitabh Bachchan on home life, equation with wife Jaya

KBC 18: ‘I do everything myself when domestic help is away,' Amitabh Bachchan on home life, equation with wife Jaya

The conversation began when contestant Preetiraj asked Amitabh whether he takes charge of household chores when staff members are away

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Business Today Desk
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  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 5:21 PM IST
KBC 18: ‘I do everything myself when domestic help is away,' Amitabh Bachchan on home life, equation with wife Jaya Amitabh Bachchan shares trick to avoid scoldings from wife for late nights.(Credit: Tumblr/AmitabhBachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan may be one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, but at home, the veteran actor is not afraid to roll up his sleeves and handle household responsibilities himself. During a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, the 83-year-old actor opened up about his life at home, his equation with wife Jaya Bachchan and what happens when domestic staff are unavailable.

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The conversation began when contestant Preetiraj asked Amitabh whether he takes charge of household chores when staff members are away. The actor revealed that he does not hesitate to manage things himself.

READ THIS: Amitabh Bachchan’s ₹33 lakh-a-month Mumbai deal: Here's how much Big B could earn in 5 years

“Whether there are four, eight, or 10 staff members, when there is no one at home, I do all the work myself. I take care of the cleaning and everything,” Amitabh said.

However, the megastar admitted that cooking is one task he has not mastered. “I don’t know how to cook,” he said, adding that when necessary, the family either orders food from outside or he turns to Jaya for help.

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Amitabh’s sweet equation with Jaya

The actor’s comments also offered a glimpse into his playful and affectionate relationship with Jaya Bachchan. Amitabh said that when he asks Jaya to prepare something for him, she becomes excited and makes different dishes for him.

“I sometimes ask Jaya, ‘Deviji, please make something.’ That makes her very excited, and she makes different dishes for me every day and asks how I liked the food,” he shared.

The conversation reportedly also touched upon a special dessert Jaya prepared for Amitabh after he stopped eating kheer, giving fans another glimpse into their long-standing relationship.

ALSO READ: Aaradhya Bachchan personality rights case: 'Does reputation flow down generationally?' Asks Delhi High Court

His trick to avoid Jaya’s scolding

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Amitabh also revealed his strategy for dealing with late-night returns from shoots. He explained that he informs the family in advance through their group chat whenever he expects to come home late.

“I inform all beforehand, and that saves me,” he said.

He joked that failing to inform Jaya could result in questions such as, “Where were you? You didn’t inform us. Is this the time to come home?” If he returns very late, he said, Jaya simply has her dinner and goes to sleep.

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Published on: Aug 25, 2026 5:21 PM IST
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