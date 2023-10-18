'Leo' advance booking update: Thalapathy Vijay's film beats SRK's Jawan, sells 16 lakh tickets so far

'Leo' advance booking news: Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo has set a new record. The upcoming Thalapathy Vijay movie has beaten Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Jawan in terms of the highest ticket sales in advance booking by an Indian movie in 2023 so far. Leo has sold around 16 lakh tickets and is expected to finish around 20 lakh for the opening day.

Leo's Tamil version is leading its advance bookings numbers with around 13.75 lakh tickets sold. The film's Telugu and Hindi versions sold around 2.10 lakh and 20,000 tickets respectively. Jawan, on the other hand, sold around 15.75 lakh tickets in its advance bookings for the opening day. With this, Leo has logged the highest ticket sales in its advance bookings in 2023 so far, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Even though Leo has surpassed Jawan in terms of the number of tickets sold, the film is far behind Jawan in terms of its advance gross collection. Leo has collected a total of around Rs 31 crore so far whereas Jawan raked in approximately Rs 41 crore in advance booking collections.

The difference in gross collections of Leo and Jawan can be attributed to the difference in ticket prices of both the movies. While the average ticket price for Jawan was reportedly Rs 251 per ticket, the same for Leo is around Rs 202.

Meanwhile, makers of Leo have submitted a fresh petition to the Madras High Court wherein they have requested that the first show should start at 7 am instead of 9 am. They also said that there might not be adequate shows to cater to Vijay's fans given the film's running time of 2 hours and 43 minutes. They added that an interval of 20 minutes along with a 40-minute gap between shows is mandatory.

Moreover, the matter of Leo's release in the state has become political as AIADMK has alleged that the film is facing issues since it is not released by DMK leader and state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's movie production and distribution company Red Giant Movies.

The AIADMK's comments came after the MK Stalin-led state government permitted the film to run shows between 09:00 am and 01:30 am. Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy said that as many as five shows have been allowed for Leo per day from October 19-24. He added that these shows shall run from 09:00 am to 01:30 am. He further said that six shows can be slotted within an 18-hour period during the festive season.

Commenting on AIADMK's allegations, Regupathy said, "The (state) government machinery is taking the decision, and we don't want to place any ban on any cinema. We are friendly towards the cinema world and our leader (MK Stalin) won't earn their wrath."

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo focuses on a chocolatier Parthiban 'Parthi' who is targeted by gangsters as they suspect him to their estranged brother Leo Das. Leo is the fifth collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan after movies like Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), and Kuruvi (2008).

The film features Thalapathy Vijay in a double role as Parthiban 'Parthi' and Leo Das and features Trisha Krishnan as Vijay's wife. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, and Anurag Kashyap in significant roles. Leo is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on October 19 in 2D and IMAX formats in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

