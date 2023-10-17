'Leo' advance booking update: Thalapathy Vijay's film projected to open at Rs 130 cr worldwide, biggest for an Indian movie in 2023

'Leo' advance booking numbers: Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Leo is all set to take the biggest worldwide opening for an Indian movie in 2023 so far. The film is projected to open at around Rs 130 crore globally on October 19, according to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk.

As of Monday, Leo has already earned Rs 100 crore in terms of advance gross collections worldwide for the opening weekend. It has also earned more than $1 million in its US and UAE advance bookings and became the first movie to achieve this feat in the States.

Sacnilk also said that the movie has sold over 1 million tickets for its opening day in India. The film is also said to have made around Rs 7.25 crore in Kerala and secured the spot for the all-time number one opener in the state. Leo will get roughly 3,000 shows on the first day in the southern state, making it the widest release ever in Kerala.

Overall, the film has sold a total 12,63,432 tickets for its Tamil and Telugu shows in India as of Tuesday. Leo's 2D Tamil and Telugu shows sold 11,20,492 and 1,35,190 tickets respectively. The film's IMAX Tamil shows have sold a measly 7,750 tickets so far. Key contributors to Leo's advance booking numbers across its Tamil 2D shows are Madurai, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kollam, Trichy, Salem, Alappuzha, Mysuru, Vellore, Dindigul, Mumbai and National Capital Region or NCR.

Advance bookings for the film's Tamil IMAX shows were the highest in Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Trivandrum. Its Telugu 2D shows saw the highest advance bookings at Hyderabad, Vizag-Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Bengaluru, and Nellore.

The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is centered on the owner of a cafe who becomes a local hero through an act of violence. The film features Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Anurag Kashyap and Priya Anand in pivotal roles.

Leo will release in theatres worldwide on October 19 in 2D and IMAX formats. Leo's IMAX shows in the UK will premiere from 11:30 pm on October 18.

Other south Indian movies releasing this weekend

Leo will clash with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari and Shiva Rajkumar's Ghost in Karnataka on October 19. It will also go head to head with Ravi Teja's pan-India film Tiger Nageshwara Rao on October 20.

