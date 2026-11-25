Spider-Man: Brand New Day OTT release: When and where to watch

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will arrive on Netflix India on November 26, 2026. The film was previously made available for digital rental and purchase on October 6 through platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. Its Netflix debut will offer subscribers another way to watch the superhero film without making a separate digital purchase, subject to the platform’s subscription terms.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection

The Tom Holland-led film emerged as a major box-office success following its theatrical release in July 2026. According to Box Office Mojo, the film’s worldwide gross stood at approximately $2.52 billion as of November 24, including $959.1 million from North America and $1.56 billion from international markets.

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In India, the film collected approximately ₹599.29 crore in gross revenue, while its net collection stood at around ₹501.03 crore, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. The difference reflects taxes and other accounting distinctions, and reported totals may vary across trackers.

What is Spider-Man: Brand New Day about?

Set four years after Doctor Strange’s spell erases Peter Parker from everyone’s memory, the film follows Peter as he attempts to balance his responsibilities as Spider-Man with life as an ordinary young man.

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However, his situation becomes complicated when he begins developing painful and unpredictable powers. Seeking answers, Peter approaches Bruce Banner, played by Mark Ruffalo, hoping the scientist can help him understand the changes in his body.

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Peter subsequently joins forces with the Punisher, portrayed by Jon Bernthal, to confront a mysterious telepath, teenager Jean Grey, played by Sadie Sink. The combination of characters introduces a different dynamic to the Spider-Man franchise.

Will Spider-Man's OTT release build hype for Avengers: Doomsday?

The Netflix release could reignite conversations about Spider-Man’s future in the MCU ahead of Avengers: Doomsday. With Tom Holland returning as Peter Parker, fans may revisit the character’s latest journey while speculating about his potential involvement in Marvel’s next major crossover.