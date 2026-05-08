Ranveer Singh-led 'Dhurandhar' franchise to get 3rd part? What we know so far

Speculation around Dhurandhar 3 has picked up after Jio Studios co-producer Jyoti Deshpande said the makers are "not done yet" with the franchise and hinted at a surprise for fans of Ranveer Singh's starrer later this year. Her remarks have fuelled talk about whether a third film in the Dhurandhar series is in the works.

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Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Deshpande said, "We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet. We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There’s something up our sleeves." The statement comes after the success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

At the same time, actor Rakesh Bedi, who played Jameel Jamali in Aditya Dhar's directorial, had earlier dismissed rumours about a third part.

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In an interview with Zoom, he said, "I don’t think a third part will happen. But Dhurandhar is a franchise, and it can be made with some other actors at any given point of time. The story ends with the spy going back to his nation."

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Meanwhile, Yami Gautam recently spoke about the success of Dhurandhar and said it has not changed Aditya Dhar.

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Speaking to Grazia, she said, "Nothing has changed us as people. That also comes from Aditya, and the kind of person he is, very unaffected and extremely humble. I’ve seen him through different phases; there are highs and lows and vulnerable phases, but it’s not like during that phase we expressed our frustration or let it out. Both of us are extremely thankful to God, for us spirituality is very important, we believe in the Almighty. Good things happen to good people. What’s meant for you may be delayed but never denied."

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For now, Deshpande's teaser has renewed interest in the franchise, even as Bedi's earlier comments suggest that a third instalment may not be straightforward. With the makers hinting at a surprise, fans will have to wait for an official announcement on what comes next for Dhurandhar.