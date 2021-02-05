'Right thing should be done': Salman Khan speaks up on farmers' protest

Salman Khan is the first of the Khans to speak up about the ongoing farmers' protest against the three farm laws. After Rihanna was pitted against the likes of Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar, after the popstar tweeted in favour of the farmers' protest, Salman Khan too has given his two cents.

Khan who was at a launch event for a music reality show, Indian Pro Music League, was talking to journalists when he was asked about his opinion on the farmers' protests. The right thing should be done, he quipped. "The right thing should be done. The most correct thing should be done. The most noble thing should be done. Sahi cheez honi chahiye har ek ke saath," said Salman Khan.

So far, none of the other Khans -- Shah Rukh, Aamir and Saif -- have spoken up about the farmers' protests.

The farmers' protests have caught global attention after popstar Rihanna shared a report on the internet shutdown around the protest sites and said, "Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest."

What followed was nothing short of a social media storm with everyone from celebrities, ministers, media and even the government only talking about the farmers' protests. While some like Akhay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar said that the matter should be kept internal, some including Taapsee Pannu and Ali Fazal criticised the strong reaction to Rihanna's trolling.

"Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let's support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," said Akshay Kumar, while Ajay Devgn said, "Don't fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda."

Taapsee Pannu said, "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it's you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become 'propaganda teacher' for others," while Ali Fazal said, "I also like ostrich. But i am not one. Baatna achhi baat hai. Lekin Insaan nahi, Pyaar baatiye, aur uski buniyaadon pe shart mat rakhiye. Yeh school mein seekha thha. Aur haan internal matter nai hai kuchh bhi. Past internalisation."

