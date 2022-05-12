Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap’s movie Dobaaraa to release on Aug 19; details here

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap have collaborated for Dobaaraa, which will release in theatres on August 19. Prior to its theatrical release on August 19, the film will be screened at the London Indian Film Festival 2022 (LIFF 2022). This is the first film to be produced under Ekta Kapoor-backed Balaji Telefilms’ Cult Movies.

The development was confirmed by London Indian Film Festival on its official Instagram page. The LIFF 2022 Instagram post read, “The highly anticipated DOBAARAA, directed by Anurag Kashyap and starring award winning actress Taapsee Pannu is being premiered at the LIFF 2022 and is a testament of its new-age, cutting edge narrative being wholly loved and applauded all over the world. DOBAARAA is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta R Kapoor (Cult Movies, under Balaji Telefilms) and Sunir Khetarpal and Gaurav Bose (Athena).”

Kashyap shared the announcement teaser of the film in February last year. He tweeted, “See what happens when you travel time across the dimensions of the universe. Filming begins soon!”

In this teaser, Taapsee is seen entering her apartment where she looks at some film scripts lying around. She then asks Alexa to switch on the TV and later asks Alexa to play a film that is edgy and has a vibe after watching TV news. After this, we see Kashyap playing pool and asking Taapsee to do a film with him.

She is shocked to see him on the TV and asks him how he reached there. Kashyap asks her whether she believes in time travel or not. He furthermore says that he has sent a script for Taapsee. He says, “What is the time? Name is time and time is name.” She looks at her watch and says 2:12.

This film is special as the actor-director due have collaborated for the second time after the 2018 film Manmarziyaan. Manmarziyaan also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

Also read: Sonali Bendre to make OTT debut on Zee5 with ‘The Broken News’; details here

Also read: 'The Kashmir Files' OTT release date: Where and when to watch, check timings and other details

Also read: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Patta hits theatres today; details here