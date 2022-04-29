Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2 releases in theatres today; here’s how Internet reacted 

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer Heropanti 2 has released in theatres today. While some liked the film for its action sequences, others called it downright illogical.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala called the latest Tiger Shroff film a “complete entertainer” and called him a mass hero. Bala wrote, “Heropanti 2 is a complete entertainer. Tiger Shroff is truly a mass hero. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has given an epic performance and Tara Sutaria you have lit up the screen with your quirks.”

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said that the advance booking for the film has surpassed Rs 5 crore on its first day. Kadel tweeted, “EXTRAORDINARY Advance sale for Heropanti 2 at national chain multiplexes, surpassed Rs 5 crore mark for day 1. Surreal for a mass film to have such advance.. Single screens [bookings] are quite low and would depend on spot sale.. Overall Heropanti 2 all set for a BIG OPENING tomorrow.”

Heropanti 2 audience reactions

About Heropanti 2

Heropanti 2 has been directed by Ahmed Khan and bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Besides Tiger, the film features Tara Sutaria, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amrita Singh, Raashul Tandon and Zakir Hussain in significant roles. The film is a sequel to 2014’s Heropanti which marked Tiger Shroff’s debut into Bollywood.

Synopsis of the film reads, “Babloo is a computer genius and Inaaya is a self-made billionaire. The two fall in love but due to unforeseen circumstances, they suddenly part ways. When they are reunited, action, drama and edge of the seat thrills follow as the world wants Babloo dead.”

The first look posters of the film were unveiled in February 2020. Legendary musician AR Rahman has given the music of the film.

Watch Heropanti 2 trailers here

Makers released two trailers of the film. The first trailer was released a month ago whereas the second trailer of the film was released on April 23 at a press conference in Ahmedabad.



