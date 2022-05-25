Tom Cruise-starrer ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to hit theatres on Friday; details here

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller-starrer action flick Top Gun: Maverick is all set to release in theatres near you on May 27. Though the film will be released on May 27 officially, the film will release in some cinemas prior to the official release date on May 26.

The film will release is IMAX screens on Wednesday after 6 pm. According to Bollywood Hungama, “Earlier Top Gun: Maverick was supposed to be out in cinemas on Friday, May 27. However, it’ll now have a full-day release from May 26. And that’s not all. It’ll also have paid previews, in IMAX screens, on Wednesday , May 25, post 6:00 pm.”

Watch Top Gun: Maverick trailer here

About Top Gun: Maverick

The film focuses of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), forced to teach a new generation of fighter pilots including Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw. Bradley is the son of Maverick’s friend Goose, who died in the original film.

Maverick is faced with an uncertain future and has to confront the ghosts of his past along with being on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.

Besides Tom Cruise, the film features Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Bashir Salahuddin, Charles Parnell and Monica Barbaro in significant roles. The original film Top Gun was released in 1986.

