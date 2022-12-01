Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur to hit screens next December

Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is all set to be released in the theatres on December 1, the makers announced today. The movie starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is produced by RSVP Movies. The film is based on the life and times of Manekshaw, who is remembered as one of India's greatest war heroes.

The production house announced the release date on social media platform. “365 days to go… #SamBahadur in cinemas 1.12.2023,” the caption on official Twitter page read.

The video shows troops making way for Vicky Kaushal as Manekshaw, who is walking with his back towards the camera.

This is the second collaboration between Meghna and Vicky after the Bollywood-hit Raazi went on floors in August, 2018. Sam Bahadur also has Sanya Malhotra, who plays the role of Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as in the role of former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi.

The scripts is penned by Bhavani Iyer along with Meghna's father Gulzar and Shantanu Srivastava. Gulzar has also wrote lyrics for the movie. The music is done by the popular music trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Latest, Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera. The Shashank Khaitan-direction will premiere on December 16 on Disney+ Hotstar.

While Vicky Kaushal plays Govinda Waghmare, Bhumi plays the role of his wife Gauri and Kiara his girlfriend Suku in the film. The film follows the story of a murder mystery. Govinda Naam Mera is Vicky's second film under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions after the horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. This will also be Vicky's second digital release after his film Sardar Udham.

Vicky will also be seen in Laxman Utekar's unnamed project alongside Sara Ali Khan. The URI-fame actor also has Anand Tiwari's film alongside Tripti Dimri.

