'What sense does it even make?': Netizens on FWICE's ban on Ranveer Singh over Don 3 row

The Don 3 controversy, involving Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar, just got bigger. Singh's exit reportedly left Excel Entertainment and director Farhan Akhtar scrambling, with damages at nearly ₹45 crore.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a formal non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh. The FWICE alleged that Singh failed to respond to repeated requests to appear before it for discussions.

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Even though the FWICE is calling it a serious professional breach, the internet is not buying it. Netizens are questioning FWICE's authority, the fairness of the process, and whether such a move can even hold up legally.

DO READ | Industry body bans Ranveer Singh after sudden exit from Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, famously known for the 2002 film Kaante, took to social media to share his take. Gupta wrote, "When an A-list hero shoots, there are more than 300 workers working on sets. Ban him, and you are not stopping him, but depriving the workers of their livelihoods. What sense does it even make?"

When an A List Hero shoots there are more than 300 workers working on sets.

Ban him and you are not stopping him but depriving the workers of their livelihood.

What sense does it even make??? — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) May 26, 2026

A netizen said that the move to ban him sounds "more like a revenge".

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If Ranveer Singh has indeed refused to do the movie with Farhan Akhtar 3 days before shoot- triggering a breach, penalize him under the contract, take him to court. Banning him sounds more like a revenge. — Aishwarya Mudgil (@AishwaryakiRai) May 26, 2026

Another user said that the FWICE even banned Diljit Dosanjh last year but he shot 2 Hindi films last year, of which one has already been released.

A social media user went down the memory lane and claimed that back in 2022, the FWICE had defended Sajid Khan's participation in Bigg Boss 16.

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According to an India Today report, the FWICE said in a letter to the then minister of information and broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, that Sajid was banned from working in the film industry for one year and that he has served his punishment.

A user even said that such bans are not going to impact Ranveer Singh.

Aditya Dhar should announce his new movie with Ranveer Singh soon, just to make those Bollywood people cry out loud. Your bans are not going to affect him, the audience today is smart enough to understand Bollywood’s petty games and we will not watch your Pakistan loving films… — Biryani Pepsi (@itsbiryanipepsi) May 26, 2026

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's official spokesperson said, “Ranveer Singh holds immense respect for the film industry and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Regarding the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he consciously chose to maintain silence, as he believes that professional discussions and personal relationships should always be handled with dignity, maturity, and mutual respect.”