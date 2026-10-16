Top 10 famous hindu temples in the US that showcase India’s rich heritage

Here are 10 prominent Hindu temples in the United States known for their architecture, religious significance and cultural importance.

BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, New Jersey

Located in Robbinsville, New Jersey, BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham is widely recognised as one of the largest Hindu temple complexes in the United States. Inaugurated in October 2023, the sprawling campus features intricate stone carvings, traditional Indian craftsmanship and elaborate shrines.

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Sri Venkateswara Temple, Pennsylvania

Situated in Penn Hills near Pittsburgh, this temple was established in 1977. It is known for its South Indian architectural style and traditional rituals dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji.

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Sri Meenakshi Temple, Texas

Located in Pearland near Houston, Sri Meenakshi Temple draws inspiration from the famous Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Its colourful towers, sculpted figures and traditional ceremonies make it a prominent centre of South Indian Hindu culture.

Malibu Hindu Temple, California

Nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains area near Calabasas, this temple is known for its traditional architecture and peaceful surroundings. It houses shrines dedicated to Lord Venkateswara and Lord Shiva.

Sri Maha Vallabha Ganapati Devasthanam, New York

Popularly known as the Ganesha Temple, this landmark in Flushing, Queens, was consecrated in 1977. It is an important centre for Hindu worship, religious festivals and Indian cultural activities in New York.

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Atlanta

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Located in Lilburn, Georgia, this temple was inaugurated in 2007. Its detailed stone carvings and traditional design make it a prominent Hindu cultural destination in the southeastern United States.

Hindu Temple of Greater Chicago, Illinois

Situated in Lemont, this expansive temple complex serves the Hindu community across the Chicago metropolitan area. It hosts religious ceremonies, festivals and cultural programmes.

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BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Chino Hills

Located in Southern California, this mandir is admired for its ornate pillars, intricate stonework and architectural craftsmanship.

Radha Madhav Dham, Texas

Situated near Austin, this spiritual campus is dedicated to Radha Rani and Lord Krishna. It hosts devotional programmes, festivals and spiritual retreats.

Kauai's Hindu Monastery, Hawaii

Also known as Kauai Aadheenam, this sanctuary is renowned for its tropical gardens, Shaivite traditions and the hand-carved granite Iraivan Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Together, these temples highlight the growing presence of Hindu heritage in America, preserving India's religious traditions while welcoming visitors interested in spirituality, architecture and culture.