Young entrepreneurs expand into clean energy, SpaceTech and defence, Hurun U35 list shows

Clean energy draws seven entrepreneurs

The clean energy and renewables category includes seven founders, among them Chirag Nakrani (33) and Hardik Kothiya (32), co-founders of Rayzon Solar, and Neelesh Garg (34) and Manik Garg (31), co-founders of Saatvik Green Energy.

Their inclusion brings solar energy businesses into the list of enterprises led by younger entrepreneurs. Manik Garg, who is based in Gurugram, is also among the ten youngest entrants in the 2026 edition, all of whom are aged 31.

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DeepTech and HardTech span four segments

DeepTech and HardTech account for 21 entrepreneurs on the list, or roughly one in nine entrants. Artificial intelligence and machine learning form the largest segment, with 12 founders, followed by SpaceTech with four, Aerospace and Defence with three, and Cybersecurity with two.

Among the names highlighted in the report, Denil Chawda (31) of GalaxEye represents SpaceTech, while Lakshay Dang (33) and Mridul Babbar (34) of Sagar Defence Engineering represent Aerospace and Defence. Sagar Defence Engineering develops unmanned systems for maritime and defence applications, including autonomous boats and drones. Trishneet Arora (32) of TAC Security represents cybersecurity.

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The list also includes Mohal Lalbhai (35) of MATTER, an electric-mobility business developing electric motorcycles and related technology. Although categorised under automobile and auto components in the report, the company adds to the range of technology-led industrial businesses represented in the cohort.

The wider composition of the U35 list reflects entrepreneurial activity across both newer technology businesses and established industries. First-generation entrepreneurs account for 71% of the 180-member cohort, while next-generation leaders represent the remaining 29%.

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The combined valuation of companies represented in the list stands at ₹48 lakh crore, up 23% year-on-year. The figures underline the economic scale of businesses led by young entrepreneurs, including those operating in sectors such as renewable energy, space technology and defence that extend beyond consumer internet services.