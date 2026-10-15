Jio Platforms IPO: How HFCL promoter Mahendra Nahata's investment could rise over 110 times

The Nahata family and associated entities acquired shares in Jio Platforms at a face value of just Rs 10 per share in July 2020. According to draft papers, the family acquired 37.04 million shares through conversion of compulsorily convertible debentures. It further upped its stake by 10.83 million shares taking the aggregate holding to 47.87 million equity shares (or 0.54 per cent stake) valued at Rs 47.87 crore.





What could the Jio IPO unlock?

Jio Platforms is set to launch its Rs 30,200 crore IPO on October 21, with a proposed price band of Rs 1,065–1,119 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company's implied market capitalisation is estimated at around Rs 10.30 lakh crore.

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At this valuation, the Nahata family's holding of 47.87 million shares would be worth aroynd Rs 5,356 crore, assuming the entire holding is valued at the IPO's upper price of Rs 1,119 per share.

This represents a substantial potential increase over the holding's acquisition value of Rs 47.87 crore. The estimated market value is around 112 times the face value, equivalent to an increase of nearly 11,090 per cent. However, this is only an notional comparison based on face value for the family's actual investment cost.

The estimated value is also not a realised cash gain. The actual value of the holding will depend on the final issue price and subsequent market price, while any realised return would depend on the original acquisition cost and whether shares are sold.

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The Infotel connection

The story goes back to 2010, when Nahata's Infotel Broadband Services won Broadband Wireless Access spectrum across all 22 telecom circles in India. Within hours, Reliance Industries agreed to acquire a 95 per cent stake in Infotel for Rs 4,800 crore.

Infotel subsequently became Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom business that helped build one of India's largest digital ecosystems. Nahata's early association with the business eventually gave his family exposure to Jio Platforms ahead of its proposed public listing.



The takeaway

The potential value creation highlights how early investments in businesses that scale significantly can generate substantial returns over time. However, such outcomes are not guaranteed, and the estimated value of an unlisted holding should not be confused with realised gains. In Nahata's case, the Jio Platforms IPO could provide a public-market valuation benchmark for the family's investment.



Jio Platforms IPO details

Jio Platforms is offering shares in the price band of Rs 1,065–1,119 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 12 equity shares and in multiples thereof until October 23. The issue comprises a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The shares are scheduled to list on Wednesday, October 28.