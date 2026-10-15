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Jio Platforms IPO: How HFCL promoter Mahendra Nahata's investment could rise over 110 times

Jio Platforms IPO: How HFCL promoter Mahendra Nahata's investment could rise over 110 times

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HFCL promoter Mahendra Nahata's early investment in Jio Platforms could deliver massive notional gains ahead of its IPO. Check his stake, investment cost and estimated valuation.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 5:42 AM IST
Jio Platforms IPO: How HFCL promoter Mahendra Nahata's investment could rise over 110 timesJio Platforms is set to launch its Rs 30,200 crore IPO on October 21, with a proposed price band of Rs 1,065–1,119 per share.

Jio Platforms IPO: Mahendra Nahata, promoter and managing director of HFCL Ltd, is poised for a significant potential wealth creation event through the upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms. His early investment in the company could be worth more than 110 times its original value, based on the proposed IPO price band.

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How did this happen?

The Nahata family and associated entities acquired shares in Jio Platforms at a face value of just Rs 10 per share in July 2020. According to draft papers, the family acquired 37.04 million shares through conversion of compulsorily convertible debentures. It further upped its stake by 10.83 million shares taking the aggregate holding to 47.87 million equity shares (or 0.54 per cent stake) valued at Rs 47.87 crore.


What could the Jio IPO unlock?
Jio Platforms is set to launch its Rs 30,200 crore IPO on October 21, with a proposed price band of Rs 1,065–1,119 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company's implied market capitalisation is estimated at around Rs 10.30 lakh crore.

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At this valuation, the Nahata family's holding of 47.87 million shares would be worth aroynd Rs 5,356 crore, assuming the entire holding is valued at the IPO's upper price of Rs 1,119 per share.

This represents a substantial potential increase over the holding's acquisition value of Rs 47.87 crore. The estimated market value is around 112 times the face value, equivalent to an increase of nearly 11,090 per cent. However, this is only an notional comparison based on face value for the family's actual investment cost.

The estimated value is also not a realised cash gain. The actual value of the holding will depend on the final issue price and subsequent market price, while any realised return would depend on the original acquisition cost and whether shares are sold.

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The Infotel connection
The story goes back to 2010, when Nahata's Infotel Broadband Services won Broadband Wireless Access spectrum across all 22 telecom circles in India. Within hours, Reliance Industries agreed to acquire a 95 per cent stake in Infotel for Rs 4,800 crore.

Infotel subsequently became Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom business that helped build one of India's largest digital ecosystems. Nahata's early association with the business eventually gave his family exposure to Jio Platforms ahead of its proposed public listing.


The takeaway
The potential value creation highlights how early investments in businesses that scale significantly can generate substantial returns over time. However, such outcomes are not guaranteed, and the estimated value of an unlisted holding should not be confused with realised gains. In Nahata's case, the Jio Platforms IPO could provide a public-market valuation benchmark for the family's investment.


Jio Platforms IPO details
Jio Platforms is offering shares in the price band of Rs 1,065–1,119 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 12 equity shares and in multiples thereof until October 23. The issue comprises a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The shares are scheduled to list on Wednesday, October 28.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 5:19 PM IST
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