Now, fly non-stop to Hanoi! Vietnam Airlines launches direct flights from Ahmedabad

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With Ahmedabad joining its network, Vietnam Airlines will serve five Indian cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The expansion will take the airline's Vietnam-India network to seven routes, reflecting its growing presence in the Indian market.

✈️ VIETNAM AIRLINES TO LAUNCH DIRECT HANOI–AHMEDABAD FLIGHTS IN NOVEMBER Vietnam Airlines will launch direct flights between Hanoi and Ahmedabad on 3 November 2026, operating four round trips per week. Ahmedabad will become Vietnam Airlines’ fifth destination in India, expanding its Vietnam–India network to seven routes and offering travellers more convenient connections between the two countries. ✨ #VietnamAirlines #CherishEveryMile — Vietnam Airlines (@VietnamAirlines) October 12, 2026

Vietnam Airlines Ahmedabad flights: Schedule and key details

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The Hanoi-Ahmedabad service will commence on November 3, with four round trips scheduled every week. The direct connection is expected to offer passengers from Gujarat a more convenient way to reach Vietnam's capital without having to rely on connecting flights through other airports.

Travellers should check Vietnam Airlines' official website for confirmed departure timings, ticket prices, baggage allowances and booking details before planning their journeys.

What can travellers explore in Hanoi?

Hanoi offers a mix of history, culture and cuisine, making it an attractive destination for Indian tourists. The Vietnamese capital is known for its historic Old Quarter, scenic lakes, traditional architecture, bustling markets and distinctive street-food culture.

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The city also serves as a gateway to popular destinations in northern Vietnam, including Ha Long Bay and the mountainous landscapes of the country's northern regions. The direct service could make holiday planning easier for travellers from Ahmedabad and neighbouring areas.

For Vietnamese visitors, the new connection will provide easier access to Ahmedabad, one of Gujarat's major commercial centres. The city is known for its textile industry, business opportunities and heritage attractions, including the UNESCO-listed historic city. It also offers access to other tourist destinations across Gujarat.