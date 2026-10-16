Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Now, fly non-stop to Hanoi! Vietnam Airlines launches direct flights from Ahmedabad

Now, fly non-stop to Hanoi! Vietnam Airlines launches direct flights from Ahmedabad

With Ahmedabad joining its network, Vietnam Airlines will serve five Indian cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 3:00 AM IST
Now, fly non-stop to Hanoi! Vietnam Airlines launches direct flights from AhmedabadVietnam Airlines will launch direct flights between Hanoi and Ahmedabad

Vietnam Airlines will launch direct flights between Hanoi and Ahmedabad from November 3, 2026, expanding its presence in India and offering travellers a new international connectivity option. The airline will operate four round trips per week on the route, making Ahmedabad its fifth destination in India.

The announcement was made by Vietnam Airlines through its official social media account. The new service is expected to strengthen air connectivity between India and Vietnam, catering to passengers travelling for tourism, business and other purposes.

Advertisement

READ THIS: Air France bans Pakistani pilots from Israel flights after Flydubai hijack attempt

With Ahmedabad joining its network, Vietnam Airlines will serve five Indian cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The expansion will take the airline's Vietnam-India network to seven routes, reflecting its growing presence in the Indian market.

Vietnam Airlines Ahmedabad flights: Schedule and key details

Advertisement

The Hanoi-Ahmedabad service will commence on November 3, with four round trips scheduled every week. The direct connection is expected to offer passengers from Gujarat a more convenient way to reach Vietnam's capital without having to rely on connecting flights through other airports.

Travellers should check Vietnam Airlines' official website for confirmed departure timings, ticket prices, baggage allowances and booking details before planning their journeys.

What can travellers explore in Hanoi?

Hanoi offers a mix of history, culture and cuisine, making it an attractive destination for Indian tourists. The Vietnamese capital is known for its historic Old Quarter, scenic lakes, traditional architecture, bustling markets and distinctive street-food culture.

ALSO READ: Air India passengers flying abroad can now get free travel SIM, here’s how it works

Advertisement

The city also serves as a gateway to popular destinations in northern Vietnam, including Ha Long Bay and the mountainous landscapes of the country's northern regions. The direct service could make holiday planning easier for travellers from Ahmedabad and neighbouring areas.

For Vietnamese visitors, the new connection will provide easier access to Ahmedabad, one of Gujarat's major commercial centres. The city is known for its textile industry, business opportunities and heritage attractions, including the UNESCO-listed historic city. It also offers access to other tourist destinations across Gujarat.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 16, 2026 3:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more