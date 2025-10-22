'You're practically invisible if you're not being clicked at airport': Shobhaa De on Bollywood's paparrazi culture

The Hindi film industry today thrives as much on perception as on performance, and writer and socialite Shobhaa De recently reflected on how image-building has become central to a star’s public persona — particularly through paparazzi photos.

In a conversation with Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, De explained that airport appearances are often orchestrated rather than spontaneous. Paparazzi, she said, are frequently summoned by celebrity managers who ensure photographers are in place to capture stars’ “airport looks.”

Comparing the current system to an earlier era, De noted that older generations of actors were far more accessible. Back then, stars were managed by secretaries, not teams of image consultants and PR agents. Interviews and photo shoots could be arranged directly. Today, however, Bollywood operates in a far more corporatised manner, mirroring Hollywood’s model of brand-driven image management.

According to De, stylists, managers, and luxury labels now play a key role in curating celebrity appearances. Airport looks have become commercial assets — a form of marketing that helps maintain relevance and visibility. “If you’re not being photographed at the airport, you’re practically invisible,” she remarked.

De also claimed that some younger stars go as far as staging airport sightings. "A lot of the young stars are never taking a plane to anywhere. They come with their trolleys in an Uber. They stand at the departure gate and one of their boys or girls take a picture of them at the airport and distribute it."

Last month, veteran actor-filmmaker Tinnu Anand told Bollywood Bubble that such self-promotion has turned into a well-organised business. Without naming names, he revealed that many actors alert paparazzi to their movements — whether at airports or other public places — as part of a deliberate publicity strategy.

“It’s all part of the culture now,” Anand said, describing how managers coordinate timing and location details so that photographers are ready when stars arrive.