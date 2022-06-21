Agnipath: RIL, Apollo Hospitals Group support scheme, to hire Agniveers 

Mukesh Ambani-backed oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) and Chennai-based healthcare group Apollo Hospitals Group have extended their support to the Agnipath scheme announced for recruitment into Army, Navy and Air Force. RIL hailed the Agnipath scheme as “path breaking initiative for the youth to get valuable opportunity to serve the nation while imbibing skills, discipline and more.”

It further said the scheme will help in creating well-trained and disciplined workforce. The statement read, “Reliance Industries has been engaging ex-serviceman from all the three forces and paramilitary in large numbers for decades now. We look forward to actively engaging the Agniveers and further strengthening our team.”

Apollo Hospitals Group Joint Managing Director Dr Sangita Reddy said she believes the discipline and skills that Agniveers will gain will provide market-ready professional solutions for our industry.

She tagged FICCI India, CII, Tata Companies, Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka and Apollo Hospitals and wrote, “I firmly believe the discipline and skills that Agniveers will gain will provide market-ready professional solutions for our industry. I sincerely hope our industry supports recruiting such capable young people.”

The scheme was backed by serial entrepreneur and InfoEdge executive vice chairperson and founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani, FICCI President and Hindustan Unilever CEO Sanjeev Mehta, Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, RPG Group chairperson Harsh Goenka and Mahindra Group boss Anand Mahindra.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said decisions and reforms might be unpleasant temporarily but with time the country will experience their benefits. His comments came in the backdrop of nationwide protests against Agnipath scheme.

He was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, “The path of reforms can alone take us towards new targets and new resolve. [We] have opened up the space and defence which for decades were under government control.”

