Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: Date, venue, wedding schedule

The preparations for the biggest wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have begun. The couple will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir's house, Vastu. The pre-wedding festivities will be held today in Chembur at RK House. According to reports, mehendi ceremony is all set to start by 1-2 pm today, followed by a sangeet ceremony later in the evening.



Alia and Ranbir wedding venue

The Bollywood couple will get married at the Vastu building in Mumbai, where both Alia and Ranbir have their individual apartments.

The wedding will have only 28 people in attendance. Over 200 bouncers are hired for the grand wedding.

Alia and Ranbir wedding date

Alia Bhatt's uncle, Robin Bhatt had earlier clarified to AajTak that the couple will have a mehendi ceremony on April 13, and their wedding will take place on April 14. Later on, Alia's stepbrother, Rahul Bhatt, revealed that the couple decided to change the date of their wedding. According to latest updates, the couple will get married on April 15.

After the intimate wedding ceremony, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will throw a grand reception party towards the end of this month where big Bollywood celebs including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji and Arjun Kapoor will be invited.

