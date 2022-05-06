RPG Enterprises boss Harsh Goenka urges people to save nature in recent tweet 

RPG Enterprises chief Harsh Goenka shared the picture of the tallest tree in Wales which was destroyed by a storm, only to be converted into a “piece of art” by artist Simon O’ Rourke. The business mogul ended his tweet by saying 'Save Nature'.

Goenka tweeted, “The tallest tree in Wales got damaged in a storm. Instead of cutting it down, Simon O’ Rourke- an artist converted into this wonderful piece of art. Save Nature.”

The tallest tree in Wales has been made into a sculpture known as The Giant Hand of Vyrnwy by the British artist Simon O’Rourke. The 50 ft-high sculpture was created by Rourke at a cost of 12,000 British pounds.

According to the website, Rourke found through a friend that the tallest tree in Wales has been damaged because of a storm and was to be felled. He also got to know that Natural Resource Wales, in-charge of the site, were going to commission an artist to carve this tree.

How did the tree carving work begin? He started searching the Internet for contacts and then finally got the permission to submit his design. Rourke writes, “I began researching the area and found the area of woodland that contained the tree was known as the Giants Vyrnwy. This got me thinking and I decided on a giant hand, symbolizing the giants, and the tree’s last attempt to reach for the sky.”

After his design was selected, Rourke had to begin planning for the mammoth task and he realised that a scaffold was needed to make the tree safe for working on. Since it was a difficult area, it took two days to erect the scaffold and six days of work using chainsaws and grinders followed. After the sculpture was made, it was coated in tung oil, a plant-based oil considered safe for sculptures made in proximity to waterways.