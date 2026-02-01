Budget 2026: ISRO sees modest funding hike for 2026–27 as Department of Space gets Rs 13,705 crore

Union Budget 2026: The Department of Space (DoS), which oversees the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has been allocated Rs 13,705.63 crore in the Union Budget for 2026–27, a modest rise compared with the revised estimate of Rs 12,448.60 crore for the current year.

While the overall increase appears limited, the structure of the allocation points to evolving priorities. A substantial portion has been earmarked for space technology, including launch vehicles, satellites and mission support infrastructure, signalling continued investment in core capabilities.

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Importantly, Central Sector Schemes and Projects have seen changes to their budgets.

Space Applications sees a rise in its allocation from Rs 9,601.98 crore to Rs 10,397.06 crore.

Space Sciences too gets a major increase, going from Rs 184.62 crore in the revised 25-26 budget to Rs 569.76 crore in 26-27.

However, the INSAT Satellite Systems Program sees a reduction in its budget, going from Rs 205.95 crore in the 25-26 revised budget to Rs 130.93 crore in 26-27.

The budget also reflects a focus on commercialising India’s space capabilities. Funding for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) has been increased from Rs 1,030 crore to Rs 1,403 crore, reinforcing efforts to expand private sector participation and turn ISRO’s technology into marketable services and products.

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Overall, the 2026–27 allocation ensures continuity of India’s space programmes but stops short of the major funding leap that may be needed to match global peers.