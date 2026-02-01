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Budget 2026: Apex Foods, Avanti Feeds, other stocks jump up to 8% after fisheries push

Budget 2026: Apex Foods, Avanti Feeds, other stocks jump up to 8% after fisheries push

Among others, Kings Infra Ventures advanced 2.39% at Rs 124.45, Waterbase jumped 7.91% to Rs 43.25, and Zeal Aqua rose 4.86% to Rs 10.58.

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Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Feb 1, 2026 3:04 PM IST
Budget 2026: Apex Foods, Avanti Feeds, other stocks jump up to 8% after fisheries pushApex Frozen Foods shares were 5.83% higher at Rs 308.55. Counter Avanti Feeds gained 4.75% to Rs 834.50, while Coastal Corporation stock climbed 4.83% to Rs 46.49.

Union Budget 2026: Shares of seafood exporters climbed on Sunday, rising as much as 8% on February 1 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2026 speech, announced measures to strengthen the fisheries value chain across coastal regions.

At last check on BSE, Apex Frozen Foods shares were 5.83% higher at Rs 308.55. Counter Avanti Feeds gained 4.75% to Rs 834.50, while Coastal Corporation stock climbed 4.83% to Rs 46.49. 

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Among others, Kings Infra Ventures advanced 2.39% at Rs 124.45, Waterbase jumped 7.91% to Rs 43.25, and Zeal Aqua rose 4.86% to Rs 10.58.

Meanwhile, in a pre budget nore Anand Rathi said the budget will reinforce policy continuity rather than introduce major surprises. They anticipate the Finance Minister will target a fiscal deficit of around 4.2% of GDP.

Published on: Feb 1, 2026 12:00 PM IST
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