Union Budget 2026: Shares of seafood exporters climbed on Sunday, rising as much as 8% on February 1 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2026 speech, announced measures to strengthen the fisheries value chain across coastal regions.

At last check on BSE, Apex Frozen Foods shares were 5.83% higher at Rs 308.55. Counter Avanti Feeds gained 4.75% to Rs 834.50, while Coastal Corporation stock climbed 4.83% to Rs 46.49.

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Among others, Kings Infra Ventures advanced 2.39% at Rs 124.45, Waterbase jumped 7.91% to Rs 43.25, and Zeal Aqua rose 4.86% to Rs 10.58.

Meanwhile, in a pre budget nore Anand Rathi said the budget will reinforce policy continuity rather than introduce major surprises. They anticipate the Finance Minister will target a fiscal deficit of around 4.2% of GDP.